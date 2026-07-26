Arizona households have until Aug. 1 to get rebates for swapping gas appliances for electric

Arizona residents who want federal kickbacks for replacing gas appliances with electric models are running out of time. A key part of the state's home-efficiency rebate program is about to change, and households hoping to make the energy-efficient switch have until August 1 to apply.

What's happening?

Beginning in September, new U.S. Department of Energy rules will stop Arizona households from receiving rebates for gas-to-electric appliance replacements. The federally funded Efficiency Arizona program, KJZZ reported, helps qualifying households buy upgrades such as heat pumps, ovens, dryers, and other efficient appliances.

According to Office of Resiliency Director Maren Mahoney, people seeking that type of rebate should get their applications in before Aug. 1.

Even after the rule update, Efficiency Arizona is expected to continue through 2031, and some rebates will still be offered. KJZZ reported that the September changes will also require homes to meet insulation and air-sealing standards to qualify for heat pump rebates.

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Since 2024, Efficiency Arizona has provided more than $4.7 million in rebates and generated 532,928 kilowatt-hours of energy savings, per the Arizona Governor's Office of Resiliency.

Why does it matter?

For many families, appliance upgrades can be expensive — even when they reduce utility bills over time. Losing access to rebates for gas-to-electric swaps could make it harder for some households to afford cleaner, more efficient equipment before older appliances stop working.

Going solar is also one of the best ways to save money on home energy. Homeowners who want to stack savings beyond appliance rebates can explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

In Arizona, extreme heat causes electricity use to surge in the summer. Efficient electric appliances, particularly heat pumps and dryers, can help households cut wasted energy and lower monthly costs.

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The coming insulation and air-sealing requirements may also add more steps for applicants. While those standards can improve comfort and efficiency, they could slow projects for households hoping for a simpler appliance replacement.

What can I do?

If the August 1 deadline passes, other Efficiency Arizona rebates should still be available, but the updated rules will make the program more limited.

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Mahoney said, "At the household level, it makes a meaningful, measurable impact to household bills."

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