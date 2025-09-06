Retiree reveals the little-known government benefit that saved him $10,000 on a brand-new HVAC: 'Those funds are available'

One Arizona resident found the perfect hack for saving money on his energy bills — he used a rebate program. According to Rewiring America, retired journalist and writer Garth, who lives near the Phoenix metro area, Buckeye, Arizona, only paid $4,000 for a heat pump system.

He utilized the "Arizona Governor's Office of Resiliency Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate (HEAR) program, which uses upfront federal funds to purchase and install heat pumps for low- and middle-income households," per Rewiring America.

It covered 60% of the installation costs, saving him over $10,000 to replace his 20-year-old HVAC system. Additionally, it only took a week to be installed after Garth applied.

"If those funds are available, not only is it a good idea to get them, but it's a very easy process," Garth said,

Unfortunately, according to Canary Media, many home improvement tax credits, including those for heat pumps, are set to expire by the end of the year. So you should act fast if you want to take advantage of them. On the other hand, some states offer federal rebate programs like the one Garth used, and those are still available.

Whether you take advantage of the federal tax credit or the local ones, installing a heat pump is a great way to save money. According to Rewiring America, you can save almost $400 a year on your energy bill with a heat pump.

Mitsubishi is also a great resource to use when trying to find affordable options in your area. Additionally, there are different kinds of heat pumps you can get, like a mini-split system. Mitsubishi can help you find the right one for your home.

Heat pumps work differently from your typical HVAC system because they take heat from the ground, water, or air outside of your home and transfer it inside. For cooling, it takes the heat from inside your home and transfers it outside. In this way, a heat pump works more efficiently, which is how it can save you money.

They are also better for the environment because they don't use as much energy from dirty energy sources, which warm the planet and intensify extreme weather events.

Heating your home is a huge part of the cost for your energy bill, and heat pumps are one of the best ways to cut down on that cost, while also being better for the environment. While it may feel daunting to make such a significant upgrade to your home, it will save you money in the long run, and Mitsubishi is there to help connect you with trained professionals in your area.

