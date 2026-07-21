Arizona dog chewed through a wire cutting into his neck, then found a forever home

Loki, a 4-year-old American pit bull terrier from the Phoenix area, survived devastating neck injuries after a wire tether was wound tightly around him.

He has now recovered, been adopted, and his case is drawing attention to stronger safety rules for tethered dogs, according to People.

What happened?

In a Thursday, July 16 press release, the Arizona Humane Society said Loki was rescued on May 22 after being discovered as an injured stray. The wounds covered about 60% of his neck.

The organization said veterinarians think he had been left outside with a nylon collar and a plastic-coated wire tether wrapped twice around his neck. They believe he eventually chewed through the wire to escape.

Rescuers then brought Loki to the Arizona Humane Society's Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital. His treatment included care for the wounds, medicated honey bandages, fluids, antibiotics, and surgery after a week of intensive care.

Field operations manager Ruthie Jesus said, "My team sees pets die every single summer from tethering."

Why does it matter?

Beyond his recovery, Loki's case underscores how risky it can be to keep dogs tethered outside, particularly during periods of extreme heat.

Animal welfare groups warn that unsafe tethering can lead to strangulation, severe neck injuries, dehydration, and heat-related illness. If a dog becomes tangled and no one steps in, it can be trapped without food or water, and the situation can quickly turn fatal.

In Phoenix, that risk is even more serious because summer heat can become dangerous for pets very quickly. The city already prohibited tethering dogs outdoors when temperatures rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit or fall below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but Loki's injuries suggest tethering itself can become life-threatening even outside those limits.

What's being done?

Phoenix's updated tethering ordinance went into effect Friday, July 17, and now requires tethered dogs to be directly supervised by an owner or handler.

Its purpose is to lower the chance that dogs will become entangled and hurt while outside.

Mayor Kate Gallego said, "Phoenix summers are intense, and our pets feel the heat too. These updates strengthen humane standards and give families clearer guidance on how to keep their dogs safe, especially during the hottest months of the year."

She added, "The goal is simple: clear guidelines and a shared commitment to keeping our four-legged family members safe."

The Arizona Humane Society said Loki later fully recovered and was adopted by a family in Goodyear, Arizona.

As Jesus said, "We're hopeful that these additional restrictions, requiring dogs to be supervised when tethered, will help prevent more dogs from becoming entangled and losing access to water or being seriously, sometimes fatally, injured."

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