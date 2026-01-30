Home cooks offer real-world advice after stove shopper considers switching from gas to induction: 'Even if [I] never cook anything else'

Induction stoves are recommended by experts for their environmental benefits, but one Redditor wanted to hear firsthand experiences from home cooks who made the switch from gas to induction.

In a post on the r/inductioncooking subreddit, the Redditor said their household was considering getting an induction stove. Before making a decision, the Redditor wanted to hear thoughts from others about the changes that come with induction stoves compared to gas, including air quality.

"Given what you know, would you do it again?" the Redditor asked.

The post received an overwhelming response with dozens of induction users commenting about their positive experiences.

"100% would switch again," one Redditor said.

"My kitchen has poor ventilation (old house), so induction is a huge improvement in air quality and doesn't heat up the kitchen compared to the old gas range," another commenter said.

Induction stoves are efficient and affordable solutions to avoid the dangers of cooking with gas. According to Stanford researchers, annual methane leaks in gas stoves impact the climate similarly to pollution released from about half a million cars.

In some states, homeowners can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range with government incentives. If you're a renter or working with a budget, plug-in induction burners are great, affordable options, too. You can find relatively inexpensive models that start at $50.

Induction cooktops offer a faster cooking alternative for home cooks. Per Consumer Reports, six quarts of water boil two to four minutes quicker on an induction stove compared to gas or electric.

Consumer Reports also commended the easy cleanup that comes with induction cooking — and Reddit users agreed.

"Even if [I] never cook anything else in my life, it's been a game changer for the cleaning alone," one commenter wrote. "And a glass top wouldn't do it at this point."

"The cleaning up itself is already so worth it!" another commenter wrote. "I was hesitant to swap but I regret…. ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!!"

