Homeowner seeks advice after noticing frustrating trend among HVAC techs: 'What am I missing?'

According to a Reddit post, technicians advised the homeowner that energy-efficient HVAC technology would not be worth the cost. So, the homeowner turned to Reddit instead.

The scoop

The original poster sought advice from users in the r/hvacadvice subreddit. OP mentioned wanting to save money by investing in mini splits or heat pumps during a home renovation.

However, OP said HVAC technicians insisted they would cost more money than a traditional system. They also claimed the cutting-edge technology wouldn't heat or cool a home well enough during extreme temperatures.

"What am I missing?" OP asked Reddit users. "Should I really stick to a regular gas furnace?"

How it's helping

Despite the advice from HVAC technicians, heat pumps can actually lead to many benefits for homeowners and the planet.

Heat pumps save homeowners thousands of dollars on energy bills long term. They are more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems because they transfer heat instead of generating it.

In fact, MIT Technology Review reported that heat pumps can reach 300% to 400% efficiency or higher. Replacing furnaces with heat pumps also reduces the amount of dirty energy burned, which leads to less carbon pollution.

Homeowners can receive tax credits and rebates under the Inflation Reduction Act that will help with heat pump installation costs. However, the incentives might not be around much longer. President Donald Trump has announced preferences to scale back some energy-efficient policies.

Heat pumps are growing in popularity globally. According to the 2024 World Economic Forum, the technology is the most-deployed home-heating solution worldwide. The International Energy Agency reported that global sales for heat pumps grew by 15% in 2021. That's double the average of the previous decade.

What everyone's saying

In response to the Reddit post, users were quick to dismiss the idea that heat pumps and mini splits don't work as well as traditional HVAC systems. "That was true, years ago," one Redditor said. "That is no longer true and hasn't been for some time."

The OP even received suggestions for specific heat pumps and mini splits. One commenter highly recommended the latter following a successful installation at their parents' home in the Northeast.

"They basically didn't run the boiler at all last winter (temp dipped to single digits), and the system has effortlessly handled cooling during the recent heatwave (upper 90s and high humidity)," the commenter stated.

Finding the right HVAC system can be complicated, but there are great tools to help homeowners with the process. For example, Mitsubishi can connect homeowners with its network of vetted professionals who will assist with HVAC installation.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.