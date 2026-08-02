85-year-old farmer's 'phone call away' rule can lead to bigger, healthier apples

"The tree is going to thank you so much for doing this."

Many home gardeners assume that more fruit on a tree means a better harvest, but Luke, the creator behind MI Gardener (@MIgardener), said in a recent YouTube video that an 85-year-old apple farmer named Marvin taught him a simple rule that changed the way he grows apples — one that can help prevent stressed trees and smaller, lower-quality fruit.

What's happening?

The problems, Luke said, began when he used to leave every apple on the tree. Fruit ripened unevenly, some apples developed poor color, others became misshapen, and the overburdened tree swung between a heavy crop one year and almost none the next.

Luke said that boom-and-bust cycle is called biennial bearing, and many gardeners run into it without realizing that thinning fruit after the tree has set apples can help address it.

The advice Marvin gave him was easy to remember: "You want to keep your fruit a phone call away."

Luke said that means spacing apples about as far apart as a hand making a phone sign so each fruit gets enough light and energy.

He added that the same method can work for other larger fruits, including peaches, plums, nectarines, apricots, and pears.

He also said gardeners should wait until after "June drop," when the tree naturally sheds some fruit, before thinning the rest by hand.

Why does it matter?

When apples have more space, they can get more sunlight, which may help them color better, ripen more evenly, and grow larger.

Luke also said thinning supports tree health, since stressed trees are more susceptible to pests and diseases. Cutting back the fruit load can help the tree stay stronger instead of becoming exhausted.

One commenter wrote, "This is such great info! Our apple trees are definitely only producing every other year & now I know why!"

What can I do?

For home apple growers, that means resisting the urge to keep every fruit. After June drop has passed, check crowded clusters and remove the smaller apples so the remaining fruit has room to develop.

In the video, Luke showed how he keeps the biggest apple in a cluster and removes nearby fruit until the remaining apples are that "phone call away."

He said this kind of thinning can lead to better fruit and a healthier tree.

Growing fruit at home can offer benefits beyond food alone. Gardening can support physical activity, reduce stress, and make it easier to maintain a steady supply of fresh produce right outside your door.

As Luke put it, "The tree is going to thank you so much for doing this."

Another commenter wrote, "I love the wisdom of the old farmers."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.