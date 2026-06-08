Apartment dweller looking to break costly bottled-water habit gets practical advice from Reddit users

"We have a countertop gravity filter that we fill with our crappy tap water, and it makes all the difference."

For plenty of renters, the issue isn't access to water — it's trusting what comes out of the tap.

One Reddit user dealing with metallic-tasting apartment water sparked a wave of practical ideas for cutting down on single-use bottles without giving up convenience.

What's happening?

A post in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit focused on a familiar problem: finding a lower-waste alternative to a partner's bottled-water routine.

The poster laid out the situation plainly: "Boyfriend drinks 5-6 single serving water bottles a day. I would like to provide him with alternative ideas to avoid so much plastic waste, but I'm stumped. Apartment faucet water tastes like metal. It seems necessary to go out and get outside water because of that."

Among the top-voted responses, one user pointed to a bulk option: "Get those big refillable jugs, like 5 gallons. Some grocery stores have the fancy filtered water fillers for them and you can get a pump."

Home filtration came up repeatedly, too.

"Get a water filter. Not as good as drinking tap water, but less plastic and water to lug around," another user wrote.

Why does it matter?

For households trying to spend and waste less, bottled water can quickly become an expensive daily habit.

There's also the hassle. Repeated store runs, hauling heavy cases upstairs, and finding space for empties before recycling can make a simple routine feel like a constant chore.

A reusable setup — whether that means refill jugs, a countertop filter, or a faucet attachment — can cut both clutter and recurring costs.

The thread also pushed back against the idea that reducing waste has to be all-or-nothing.

While some commenters noted that filter pitchers and similar gear are still plastic, others said there is a big difference between a container used for years and bottles thrown away after a single use.

As one commenter wrote, "it is not single use which makes a huge difference. Plastic is not inherently bad. It is that we overproduce it for single use items and that it does not degrade."

What can I do?

If keeping costs down is the priority, commenters most often pointed to replacing small bottles with large refillable jugs. That approach preserves the grab-and-go feel of bottled water, but with less packaging and a lower price per gallon.

With a basic pump or dispenser, it can be nearly as convenient as pulling a bottle from the fridge.

For anyone hoping to drink water from home instead of hauling it in, the suggestions covered a range of filter setups.

Commenters mentioned pitcher filters such as Brita, PUR, and ZeroWater, as well as faucet attachments and countertop reverse osmosis systems.

Another option raised in the thread was a gravity-fed ceramic filter, which may appeal to renters who prefer to avoid installing anything.

As one user said, "we have a countertop gravity filter that we fill with our crappy tap water, and it makes all the difference."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.