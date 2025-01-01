  • Home Home

Homeowner shares photos after ripping out their traditional grass lawn: 'It's a garden space now'

"The weather has turned nice here in Florida."

by Laurelle Stelle
"The weather has turned nice here in Florida."

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Florida homeowner embraced the anti-lawn movement and took to Reddit to show off their incredible results.

In a post on r/NoLawns, they shared five photos, which they said were taken "one year post lawn conversion."

"The weather has turned nice here in Florida."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"The weather has turned nice here in Florida."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"The weather has turned nice here in Florida," said the original poster. "Tree frog in his frog house in the last image."

They added: "It's a garden space now."

The photos show lush, green ground cover and well-tended mulch beds full of sedges. A huge bush scatters yellow blossoms on the ground, and various blue and red flowers peek out along the borders.

"We had mostly torpedo grass and yellow nutsedge, both perennial invasives, for the lawn for this house we bought mid-2021," explained the original poster. "It is now mostly native plants, but not exclusively."

Watch now: Did you know your sauce packets could help save the planet?

Native plants are always a solid gardening choice. They need very little water since they're adapted to the local rainfall, which means you don't have to pay to irrigate them. According to the post, the new ground cover doesn't need mowing, either.

The original poster detailed their selections for the beautiful landscaping. "No turf grass at all, but native Elliott love and muhly grass were used as a low hedge along the property lines to be a soft, low hedge," they said. "Perennial peanut is used as a ground cover/ecolawn up by the sidewalk. … We kept the original live oak as a street tree, and we added a yaupon holly, a winged elm, and a cassia here in front."

There's another benefit of native plants, which the original poster discovered: They support wildlife. "Lizard population exploded after the conversion, and now I have native anoles," said the original poster. "Daily butterflies and moths, bumblebees and honeybees, which used to be a rare event. The wasp types have become diverse; I get weird ones now. I think I am getting more diverse birds; had one Indigo Bunting. I spend more time outside, so I just get to see more of it as well."

Commenters were excited for the original poster — and for their own upcoming yard projects. "Love reading the wildlife diversity you're having now and, so cool!" said one user. "The frog house! I'm going to look into getting one as well."

If you want these results for your own garden, look into rewilding your yard.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x