Homeowner shares photos after ripping out their traditional grass lawn: 'It's a garden space now'

One Florida homeowner embraced the anti-lawn movement and took to Reddit to show off their incredible results.

In a post on r/NoLawns, they shared five photos, which they said were taken "one year post lawn conversion."

"The weather has turned nice here in Florida," said the original poster. "Tree frog in his frog house in the last image."

They added: "It's a garden space now."

The photos show lush, green ground cover and well-tended mulch beds full of sedges. A huge bush scatters yellow blossoms on the ground, and various blue and red flowers peek out along the borders.

"We had mostly torpedo grass and yellow nutsedge, both perennial invasives, for the lawn for this house we bought mid-2021," explained the original poster. "It is now mostly native plants, but not exclusively."

Native plants are always a solid gardening choice. They need very little water since they're adapted to the local rainfall, which means you don't have to pay to irrigate them. According to the post, the new ground cover doesn't need mowing, either.

The original poster detailed their selections for the beautiful landscaping. "No turf grass at all, but native Elliott love and muhly grass were used as a low hedge along the property lines to be a soft, low hedge," they said. "Perennial peanut is used as a ground cover/ecolawn up by the sidewalk. … We kept the original live oak as a street tree, and we added a yaupon holly, a winged elm, and a cassia here in front."

There's another benefit of native plants, which the original poster discovered: They support wildlife. "Lizard population exploded after the conversion, and now I have native anoles," said the original poster. "Daily butterflies and moths, bumblebees and honeybees, which used to be a rare event. The wasp types have become diverse; I get weird ones now. I think I am getting more diverse birds; had one Indigo Bunting. I spend more time outside, so I just get to see more of it as well."

Commenters were excited for the original poster — and for their own upcoming yard projects. "Love reading the wildlife diversity you're having now and, so cool!" said one user. "The frog house! I'm going to look into getting one as well."

If you want these results for your own garden, look into rewilding your yard.

