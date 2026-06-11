Son-in-law shares photo of mother-in-law's cupboard swarming with thousands of ants — and pros say do not squish them

"Short of burning down this cupboard or signing over the deed, what am I gonna do?"

A son-in-law's plea for help over a kitchen cupboard at his mother-in-law's house revealed shelves blanketed with countless tiny ants.

Pest-control pros in the comments urged patience rather than panic.

The image was shared in a Reddit post, and the cupboard was so covered in ants that the wood was hard to see in places.

"Short of burning down this cupboard or signing over the deed, what am I gonna do?" the user wrote, adding that all the food had already been removed and the insects seemed to be "eating residue on the interior."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Commenters identified that the best fix was not sprays or smashing them, but bait.

Others suggested products such as Maxforce Quantum and Advion ant gel, while several users said success could take days or even weeks.

One commenter said a similar infestation took "at least a month if not longer" to fully disappear.

Commenters said spring 2026 has brought heavy ant activity in parts of the southern U.S., and species such as sugar ants, grease ants, and Argentine ants may require different treatments.

Ant infestations can indicate larger household problems, especially when they appear indoors in such large numbers.

In this case, several commenters pointed to visible rust on the cupboard hinges and suggested that a leak or moisture issue could be helping attract or sustain the infestation.

Hidden moisture can lead to more expensive home repairs, while ants themselves can contaminate food-storage areas and become difficult to control once colonies establish satellite nests indoors.

When pests show up, many people first reach for harsh store-bought chemicals, even though the most effective option may be slower, more targeted bait combined with basic cleanup.

Thoroughly removing sticky residue and food sources can go a long way, and many cleaning jobs can be handled with cheaper ingredients people already have at home.

Commenters in the thread agreed on a few basics: clean the area thoroughly, remove accessible food, and use bait that worker ants can carry back to the colony.

Several users warned against killing visible ants one by one if the goal is total elimination.

For certain species, the better approach is to let them feed on bait and carry it back to the nest, even if that means the problem looks worse before it gets better.

If the infestation keeps spreading or returns after treatment, it may be time to call a professional, especially in food-storage areas or older homes where structural issues may be part of the problem.

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