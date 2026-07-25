In Florida, deputies rescue 92 animals from what sheriff calls county's worst hoarding case

"Half [are] very friendly. Those who can't go to a normal home [will need] a lot of land area [to] live their happiest lives."

Authorities say 92 neglected animals were rescued from a Stuart, Florida, home in a case Sheriff John Budensiek described to WPBF 25 News as the worst instance of animal hoarding Martin County has seen.

The discovery has also given some nearby families a glimmer of hope — with the possibility of some of these cats being beloved pets that disappeared.

What happened?

In the Foxwood community, deputies this week removed 12 dogs and 80 cats from a single house, according to WPBF 25 News. Budensiek said it was the most extreme animal-hoarding case he has encountered in Martin County.

Budensiek described the home this way: "These are squalor conditions; this is a nice house, nice neighborhood, but the conditions are horrific," he said. He added, "We're talking about in some places a foot of animal feces in that house. There is no air conditioning in that house."

The sheriff's office said animal control had spent about a week trying to get inside the property, but homeowner Gail Giustino, 77, refused to cooperate, according to WPBF 25 News. Court records show Giustino previously received more than 40 citations in 2015 for improper care or treatment of animals, though the case was later dismissed, according to WPBF 25 News.

According to WPBF 25 News, all 92 animals had been brought to the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast by early Tuesday morning for much-needed medical care and evaluation.

Why does it matter?

Sarah Fisher of the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast said, "A lot are underweight. Some are missing fur. They do that when they are under a lot of stress."

Some of the rescued cats may be missing pets. Martin County resident Megan Remick, whose cat Savannah disappeared three years ago, said she saw "a tiny white cat" being carried out and feared what it could mean, saying how "the thought that she could have been sitting in that filth, not being able to breathe in a cage for three years is just absolutely horrifying."

Animal-hoarding cases often leave animals suffering from untreated medical issues, malnutrition, and chronic stress, and the sheer amount of animals taken in from just one property in cases like this can overwhelm shelters even more, while also raising public health concerns.

What's being done?

At the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast, staff members are now assessing the animals. Fisher said, "Half [are] very friendly. Those who can't go to a normal home [will need] a lot of land area [to] live their happiest lives."

Officials told WPBF 25 News that anyone who believes one of the rescued cats could be theirs should file a missing pet report and schedule a reunion. The sheriff's office has identified the owners of five animals so far, and residents can file a report by calling 772-463-3211.

People who want to help can support the Humane Society by donating, adopting, or sending items from its wishlist. Donations can also be made here, and adoptable animals can be viewed here. If you want to strengthen animal welfare and other community efforts close to home, check out the TCD Guide's page on taking local action.

Remick said, "I know there's other white cats in the world, but man, something just hit me," while another resident, Shannon, whose cat Tux disappeared two weeks ago, said, "I'm very hopeful that it's my cat. And I'm really hoping to be reunited with my cat."

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