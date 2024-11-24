Cyclist files lawsuit after receiving transport bill from the same ambulance that struck him: 'Couldn't imagine that happening anywhere else in the world'

He's seeking $997,000 for pain and suffering, along with payment for medical bills.

An Oregon resident facing a harrowing situation prompted a discussion on American insurance and billing policies.

As reported by the Guardian in early November, 71-year-old William Hoesch was struck by an ambulance while riding his bicycle. After being brought to the hospital for treatment, the ambulance provider billed him $1,862. Hoesch retorted by filing a lawsuit against Columbia River Fire & Rescue for $1 million.

According to the lawsuit, filed on Oct. 24, Hoesch had already incurred $47,000 in medical expenses after being left with permanent injuries from the accident, and he was facing an additional $50,000 in anticipated costs for future treatment.

The accident occurred in October 2022 when Hoesch was cycling through Columbia County. An ambulance traveling in the same direction struck him while attempting to make a right turn. Hoesch was left covered in blood with a fractured nose and various injuries across his body, and his bicycle was destroyed under the ambulance wheel.

The lawsuit stated that he's still dealing with prolonged injuries such as "pain, stiffness, tenderness, discomfort, impaired range of motion, and reduced grip." He's seeking $997,000 for pain and suffering, along with payment for medical bills.

When the news of the accident was posted to the r/f***cars subreddit, it unsurprisingly drew ire from commenters, who couldn't imagine being hounded with a bill after enduring such a scary incident.

"That's an incredibly American sentence," one commenter wrote, referring to the news blurb. "Couldn't imagine that happening anywhere else in the world."

"Ambulance costs in Germany are capped at 10€ per ride by law," another pointed out. "10% of the costs, but at least 5€ and at most 10€."

According to the local news report in The Oregonian, Hoesch's lawsuit claims that his "uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage is obligated to cover any damages that Columbia River Fire & Rescue is unable to." However, Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. didn't respond to requests to comment on the matter.

Hoesch is not the only Oregon resident seeking retribution from an ambulance company that didn't do its job properly.

The Oregonian reported that a $6 million lawsuit was filed in October against South Lincoln Ambulance and Yachats Rural Fire Protection District by the estate of 25-year-old Kelsey Seibel, who was killed in January after an ambulance made a left turn in front of Seibel's car on U.S. 101.

In July, 55-year-old Geraldean Martin was killed when an AMR ambulance hit a car with a flat tire parked on the side of Interstate 84, though no lawsuit has been filed in that case.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, it's important to understand your rights as a pedestrian and how important it is to ensure that your insurance coverage will address any issues if necessary.

