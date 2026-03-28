Amazon will pay you in exchange for your old electronics

It helps you turn trash into treasure in the most literal sense possible.

If you have old electronics lying around, you can now trade them in for electronic Amazon gift cards, BGR reported.

Amazon's tech trade-in program kills several birds with one stone. First, it is a great way to declutter and clear out your shelves, helping you get rid of items that you don't use but that seem too valuable to just throw away.

Second, it seriously cuts back on e-waste — electronics that go to the landfill, where they shed microplastics and leach harmful chemicals into the soil.

Third, it helps you turn trash into treasure in the most literal sense possible: you're getting real money for items that might otherwise end up in the garbage.

So how does it work?

First, check whether your item qualifies. Amazon accepts any Amazon-branded item, whether or not it still works; and it also accepts items from other brands if they are functioning, belong to you, and can hold a charge. Examples of Amazon-branded items that you can turn in include Kindles, Amazon Echo speakers, and Fire Sticks.

Next, prepare your item to be turned in. Items that come with accessories, such as chargers, will get you more credit than if you send them in without those extras. Also, if the device is working and has your data on it, you are strongly advised to remove it using a factory reset.

Once you have your item and any additional parts, go to the Amazon website and select "Start Trade-in." You'll have to answer a questionnaire about your item. Once that's finished, Amazon will provide a printable label that you can use to ship the item to the company. While you will need to package it yourself, the label and shipping are free.

Alternatively, you can bring your items to a drop-off point in person.

After shipping or dropping off your trade-in item, you'll receive your electronic gift card within 15 days and sometimes even immediately. Some items also qualify you to receive rebates on specific purchases, so you'll receive information about that as well.

There are some limits on the program — for example, you can only include up to five items in a shipment, and there are caps on specific types of items — but this is an effective way to get money for your recycling.

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