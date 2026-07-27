American gardener's first amaranth turns tree-like, and Larry the cat moves into the shade

A homeowner and gardener in the western U.S. got an unexpected surprise this summer season after an amaranth plant sprouted into a tree-like canopy. The stalk and shady area from the plant quickly turned into the perfect afternoon retreat for a semi-feral cat named Larry.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, a gardener shared photos of their unexpectedly massive amaranth plant, writing: "These and the sunflowers have created a shade garden in the American west desert. I will plant more thoughtfully with this in mind next year."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the post, the gardener included photos of the large plant and their semi-feral cat Larry using it as a natural scratching post.

According to the gardener, the amaranth grew far larger than expected, with stalks that turned out almost tree-like.

As the patch filled in, it also became Larry's preferred place to spend the hottest part of the day.

In a follow-up comment, the original poster explained: "Larry lays in there in the hottest afternoons. He is a semi-feral who adopted us."

Commenters responded with admiration over the unique plant.

One wrote, "I'm obsessed with Amaranth and grow it every year now. Incredible plant. So easy to grow. And so rewarding!" Another identified the variety in the photo as "Amaranthus Cruentus."

Why does it matter?

Examples like this show how even a single planting can create shade, and make a yard more comfortable during extreme heat.

Part of the appeal is how many roles amaranth can fill at once.

In the thread, gardeners described it as "incredibly low-maintenance," said pests generally do not bother it much, and highlighted both its decorative value and its food uses.

One commenter noted that the "young leaves are delicious and similar to spinach," while the seeds can be boiled, popped, turned into flour, or added to granola.

That kind of versatility can translate into meaningful benefits for households. Growing food at home can help families save money on produce, enjoy fresher ingredients, and spend more time on an activity associated with physical movement and stress relief.

If you want to try something similar, it helps to start with plants that can do more than one job. Amaranth, sunflowers, and other tall growers that are native to your region can add shade to your garden and benefit local wildlife and pollinators.

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