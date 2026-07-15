As eastern US bakes, 13,000 recalled AC units can reportedly spark fires, even when turned off

With extreme heat warnings blanketing the eastern half of the country, Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing is recalling more than 13,500 Amana air-conditioning units, a move that could disrupt cooling for households, hotels, and apartment buildings that depend on those systems to stay safe.

This recall is especially alarming because the units may still present fire and burn hazards even when they seem to be off.

What happened?

According to CBS News Philadelphia, Amana Heating and Air Conditioning announced in late June that about 13,533 units were being recalled.

The recall spans PBH and PBE through-the-wall models along with AH and AE window-room models, so the risk isn't limited to single-family homes: hotels, apartment complexes, and commercial buildings often rely on this same equipment.

Amana said the defect involves a heating element that "can remain energized during a ground fault, despite being turned off," which can lead to fire or burn injuries.

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing had not received any injury reports when the recall was announced, though it did receive one complaint that plastic on a unit had melted.

Sold across the U.S. through direct sales channels and heating and cooling retailers from April 2025 through December 2025, the units cost between $850 and $1,500. Another 53 were sold in Canada.

Why does it matter?

The timing raises the stakes: heat warnings stretched from Boston down through Washington, D.C., around the Fourth of July, with several cities hitting the high 90s and beyond 100 degrees.

In conditions like these, air conditioning is essential to health and safety, not just comfort.

Consumers are being offered a full refund, meaning owners can recover the full $850 to $1,500 they originally paid for the unit, money that can go toward a safer replacement instead of sitting lost in a recalled appliance. This isn't Daikin's first brush with regulators over AC fire risk: the company agreed to an $8.5 million penalty this year after officials said it delayed reporting fire risks tied to a separate line of overheating units for years.

What can I do?

If you own or manage a property with Amana window-room or through-the-wall units, the first step is to check the model number and determine whether it falls under the recall.

This is especially important for hotels, apartment buildings, and multifamily properties, where several similar units may be installed.

Anyone with an affected unit can seek a full refund by calling Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing at 855-812-8989 or submitting an online request.

Amana said the heating element "can remain energized during a ground fault, despite being turned off," ultimately "posing a risk of fire or burn injury to consumers."

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