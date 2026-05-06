Man accidentally dodges Alzheimer's after years of working in ship engine rooms

"My family has been devastated by this disease."

A remarkable case is giving researchers new hope in the search for ways to delay, or even prevent, Alzheimer's disease.

Doug Whitney carries an inherited mutation that almost always leads to early-onset Alzheimer's in a person's late 40s or early 50s. Yet he has reached his late 70s without major memory problems, according to New Scientist.

"My family has been devastated by this disease," Whitney said in a press statement. "My mom had 13 brothers and sisters, and 10 died before they were 60 years old. It's been a plague."

Scientists believe one possible explanation may lie in the extreme heat Whitney experienced for years while working as a mechanic in the engine rooms of steam-propelled navy ships.

Researchers suspect that repeated exposure to high temperatures may have boosted levels of heat shock proteins, molecules that help other proteins fold correctly and recover from stress.

In Whitney's case, scientists found elevated levels of these proteins in his cerebrospinal fluid.

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That's significant because one of the proteins most closely associated with Alzheimer's is tau. When tau becomes misshapen, it can form tangles in the brain that are strongly linked to cognitive decline.

Brain imaging showed that Whitney had very little abnormal tau, despite having a buildup of amyloid, another hallmark of Alzheimer's. Researchers believe the heat-related protein response may have helped keep tau levels in check.

This theory is supported by earlier studies. Research in Europe and Canada has shown that heat exposure in mice can help preserve tau structure and improve the brain's ability to clear it.

Other studies in Finland have linked frequent sauna use to a sharply lower risk of Alzheimer's.

"I think it's one of those things that isn't going to hurt and may reduce your dementia risk," said researcher Rebecca Nisbet, per New Scientist.

If these findings hold up, they could point to simpler, more accessible ways to support brain health, particularly for people at genetic risk.

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