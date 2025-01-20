Expert shares valuable tip for dealing with common product packaging: 'I had no idea'

Aluminum is infinitely recyclable, but small scraps often get lost in the process. A TikTok video from Zero Waste Store (@zerowastestore) offers a simple solution: gathering scraps into a ball before recycling to ensure they're properly processed.

The scoop

Out of 1.5 million tons of aluminum foil thrown out by Americans, only 35% of it is recycled. To help prevent any more damage as an individual, the video shows how to gather your pieces into a ball as you use the foil over time before placing the collected scraps in the recycling bin.

While the TikTok clip contains an inaccuracy about yogurt seals, which generally are not recyclable in most areas unless there is no labeling, the video is on point about storing up foil for recycling. Zero Waste Store explains in the video, "Save up your pieces of aluminum until you have enough to form a ball the size of a tennis ball. This ensures that it'll be recycled properly."

#sustainableliving #sustainability #zerowaste #ecofriendly ♬ original sound - ZeroWasteStore @zerowastestore Aluminum is infinitely recyclable, but only if you recycle it properly ♻️ Pieces of aluminum get lost in the recycling process, so hold on to your scraps of aluminum until you have enough to form a ball about the size of a tennis ball before throwing it in the recycling bin. #recycling

This works because bigger pieces are easier for recycling centers to spot and handle. Aluminum can be recycled over and over without losing quality, so this simple trick helps make sure it gets reused instead of thrown away.

As noted above, the video indicates that foil yogurt seals can be recycled in this way, while many recycling centers (example here) explicitly say they cannot take foil coated with plastic labeling or colors on it. For that reason, it's best to avoid including labeled yogurt seals in your foil recycling unless you have verified with your local community's center that it can take those as well.

How it's working

By making aluminum scraps easier to recycle, this hack saves resources and cuts down on the energy needed to make new aluminum. It also keeps more waste out of landfills and helps protect oceans from pollution.

When it comes to clothing waste, a similar problem that contributes to the polluting of waterways, organizations like Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers provide creative ways to reduce waste and cut costs.

For example, separating materials properly or learning about local drop-off points for hard-to-recycle items can make a big difference in ensuring items are recycled effectively.

What people are saying

One TikTok user commented, "I had no idea I could recycle these at all." Another said, "This is a great idea. Thanks for sharing."

A commenter advised, "It depends on where you live, every city/state/county has different regulations so you should always check your local recycling plant regulations on what can/can't be recycled."

While a few users questioned the practicality, this hack provides an easy way to improve recycling habits and help tackle waste effectively.

