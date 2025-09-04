Gardener shares beautiful before-and-after photos after ripping out strip of grass in yard: 'Massive improvement'

One U.K. homeowner removed a strip of grass and replaced it with gorgeous flowers to add character to their yard, giving viewers online an example of the many vibrant alternatives to unadorned turf.

They posted photos of the dramatic difference that just a few months of progress made in their yard.

"Rate my new build border," they said.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their "before" photo shows bare ground, with only a few potted seedlings to hint at what was to come in the future. The "after" photo, however, shows a flourishing mixture of white and purple flowers arranged along their fence.

The original poster explained their process for choosing the flowers.

"Got interested in gardening last year and got a bit obsessed with Instagram gardens with white and purple themes," they said. "This is my first attempt at designing a border, and I'm pleased with the results."

They noted that they used two types of hydrangeas and a climbing rose to provide structure. The purple plants include Nepeta Six Hills Giant, Verbena Lollipop, and Salvia.

The result is charming and will only get more so as the plants produce further blossoms and the climbing species get taller. With the right selection of species, a gardener can create a tiered, visually fascinating arrangement with just a few plants.

It helps to choose low-maintenance species that don't need a lot of upkeep to look beautiful and that can thrive on the normal amount of rainfall in your area.

For this purpose, there is no better option than native species. They will save you time and money, and as a bonus, they'll attract native wildlife, including pollinators. If you want these benefits, you can replace all of your grass, or just rewild a part of it.

Commenters approved of the beautiful upgrade.

"Massive improvement," said one user.

"Great for a first border," said another commenter. "I can see that you've used a lot of the main design principles in colour and structure."

