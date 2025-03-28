Researchers make 'wake up call' prediction about the future of energy costs — here's how to get ahead of skyrocketing bills

"If we didn't have EnergySage, we wouldn't have known where to start."

After record-breaking temperatures last summer, Americans may be bracing themselves as the 2025 calendar inches closer to June, but there's a way to come out ahead by season's end.

As National Energy Assistance Directors Association executive director Mark Wolfe told CNBC in July, high cooling costs during 2024's summer should've been a "wake-up call."

According to estimates from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association and the Center for Energy, Poverty and Climate, home cooling cost an average of $719 from June through September in 2024 — an 8% uptick from the same period in 2023.

Despite the shocking cost, the price of turning off the AC can be even higher. Extreme heat has killed more people over the last decade than floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and cold combined, according to the National Weather Service.



Fortunately, an air-source heat pump — which both cools and heats by moving rather than generating heat — can slash your energy bills by as much as $1,000 each year while also reducing the heat-trapping pollution that is causing global temperatures to rise.

According to EnergySage, next-gen heat pumps with 16 SEER2 ratings consume about 70% less energy than older models, which already have the edge on outdated HVAC systems.

With so many options, it can be difficult to know where to begin your search. Yet EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace has everything you need to compare quotes and save cash, as its free tools can help connect you with trusted installers and expert support.

If you're considering an upgrade, now might be the best time to explore your options. As it stands, the Inflation Reduction Act offers 30% of the project cost of air-source heat pump purchase and installation, according to EnergyStar. Some zip codes may offer rebates, too.

However, President Donald Trump has maintained that he intends to roll back IRA subsidies, and Congress could act to back that plan. Ultimately, switching to a heat pump sooner rather than later could save you thousands down the line — all while safeguarding your comfort.

"We had a massive heat wave a few years ago and needed to install A/C but opted for a heat pump so we could get more efficient heating and cooling," one person shared with The Cool Down. "I love that it's fast to cool or heat, super quiet and very efficient."

"If we didn't have EnergySage, we wouldn't have known where to start. We had multiple conversations with installers to find the right fit at the right price," another told EnergySage.

