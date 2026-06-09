Air conditioning doubles in UK homes as experts warn some loft rooms are now hitting 122 degrees

Air conditioning is no longer a luxury add-on in the United Kingdom. As hotter summers become harder to ignore, more households are spending thousands to cool bedrooms, lofts, and family spaces that can reach dangerously high temperatures.

What's happening?

Across the U.K., more than 4 million homes now have air conditioning, marking a doubling over the past three years, Birmingham Live reported.

According to Aria Toupchi, whose London firm, Debonair Cooling, installs systems priced at roughly £2,500 (around $3,335) per room, interest is coming from owners of both older homes and new-build properties.

"They are struggling to sleep at night or have children with breathing problems," he said.





He also said converted lofts are increasingly among the spaces where trapped heat is creating the greatest difficulties.

"I've seen loft rooms go up to 50C [122 degrees Fahrenheit]. It's unlivable."

Businesses that sell cooling equipment say the shift is accelerating. Dimplex Consumer Products chief executive Ciaran Murphy said the company has seen "unprecedented growth in sales across the cooling category and expects this trend to continue long into the future."

Why does it matter?

Rising indoor temperatures can disrupt sleep, worsen breathing issues, and make parts of a home unsafe, especially for children, older adults, and people with health conditions.

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"We're seeing a clear shift in how people in the UK think about indoor comfort," Murphy said, according to Birmingham Live. "Air conditioning was once viewed as a luxury for a few hot days a year, but cooling solutions are increasingly being considered essential in the home."

With global heating expected to intensify, relying solely on measures like closing curtains, opening windows, or planting trees for shade may not be sufficient.

Julia King, who leads the Committee on Climate Change's adaptation subcommittee, said: "Extreme heat is certainly the most deadly of the climate impacts on the UK, so we need to see cooling rolled out at scale."

What's being done to keep cool?

Some households are fitting permanent systems, while others are turning to smaller devices or considering more efficient ways to cool their homes.

Among the least polluting alternatives being discussed are heat pumps, Uswitch energy expert Natalie Mathie said, per Birmingham Live.

"Heat pumps move heat around rather than generating it and can produce about three units of cooling output for every unit of electricity they use," she said.

Heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC in energy efficiency while delivering both heating and cooling. They also provide financial benefits such as potential tax credits and rebates, and long-term savings in lower energy bills.

If you want to see how much switching to a heat pump can reduce your utility bills, EnergySage's heat pump marketplace can help you find the best system for your home and budget and connect you with competitive quotes from vetted installers.

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Mathie added that, "Pairing a heat pump with solar panels means that the cooling effect can be produced with near-zero emissions."

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King said protecting people from extreme heat will also require action beyond individual homes.

"Sometimes this will mean shading, but sometimes it will mean air conditioning. And either way, we've got to get serious about protecting our most vulnerable people in hospitals, in care homes, and in schools."

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