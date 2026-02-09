Distressed homeowner seeks advice after receiving $35,000 quote to replace 7-year-old HVAC: 'Always trying to squeeze the most out of you'

"I've had to learn all of this over the last 12 hours."

A Texas homeowner who described themselves as "freaking out" turned to the internet for help after their air conditioning unit failed despite being only seven years old.

Sharing on the r/hvacadvice subreddit, the original poster explained that a leak in the coil of their AC had caused the unit to fail.

"Our air conditioner crapped out after just 7 years on a new build so we called someone to come take a look at it," the OP wrote. "Of course we are out of warranty."

After having several techs out to inspect their AC, the OP was left with a list of bad options. These ranged from simply replacing the coil, which still would cost several thousands of dollars, to buying an entirely new AC unit for many times that amount.





"I have no idea what I am doing and I've had to learn all of this over the last 12 hours so I could genuinely use some help," the OP pleaded. "HVAC companies are always trying to squeeze the most out of you."

Although they were not in agreement as to OP's best course of action, Redditors predictably flooded the comments with their own advice.

"Personally I would just replace the coil," suggested one commenter.

"7 years old I'm just changing the coil," agreed another.

However, others saw things differently.

"The way they are making equipment nowadays I wouldn't be so sure that condenser is going to last," said one Redditor.

