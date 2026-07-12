Florida homeowner got AC quotes from $7,400 to $13,100, and learned what each line buys

"You've gotten incredible value out of that thing."

A South Florida homeowner shopping for a replacement air conditioner found that getting a new system is not simply a matter of choosing a brand. It can also mean sorting through a long list of charges that can push the final price higher by thousands of dollars.

In this case, bids for what appeared to be the same job ranged from about $7,400 to $13,100.

What happened?

Nearly 30 years after it was installed, a 1998 Goodman air conditioner was still cooling a home in Tamarac, Florida, according to a homeowner who shared the experience in a Reddit post.

During the quote process, the homeowner said technicians kept coming back to the same conclusion: "You've gotten incredible value out of that thing."

Changes in refrigerants added another layer to the decision. With the market moving from R-22 and R-410A to R-454B equipment in 2026, an older line set may need to be flushed or replaced instead of reused.

They also pointed to system sizing as a possible source of confusion. Some homes can move from 3 tons to 2.5, but older windows were mentioned as one reason a house from that era might keep the larger size.

For homeowners considering replacements, heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems and provide both heating and cooling in a single unit. Heat pumps can lead to lower monthly utility bills, plus access to tax credits and rebates that reduce upfront costs and add up to long-term savings. When ready to upgrade, EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace is one tool for comparing options.

For people who do not need a whole-home system, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a lower price point. It is a targeted heating and cooling option.

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Why does it matter?

Comparing multiple bids can save homeowners a substantial amount of money.

Even though the homeowner said the installations sounded broadly similar on the surface, in this case, the difference between the lowest and highest quote was roughly $5,700.

The poster said the biggest drivers behind the spread were often installation labor, warranty duration, and extras like surge protection or float switches. Their recommendation was to understand what every charge on a quote covers before committing.

The permit question, the homeowner said, is especially important for protecting buyers.

Trying to save a little during installation can create a much bigger headache later during a sale.

What can I do?

If you are replacing an AC, ask every contractor for an itemized quote that spells out the equipment model, tonnage, refrigerant type, line-set work, labor, warranty terms, permit cost, and optional add-ons.

Doing so makes it much easier to compare apples to apples instead of getting lost in sticker prices.

It can also help to ask whether a heat pump makes sense for your home, especially if you want better efficiency and year-round comfort. Tools such as EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help homeowners compare systems, expected savings, and available incentives before signing a contract.

Homeowners looking to cut electricity costs even further may also want to look into solar. EnergySage also offers a free solar quotes comparison tool.

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