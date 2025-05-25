Contentious debate heats up after homeowner considers rolling the dice on water heater replacement: 'They never stop working at a convenient time'

"Just run it till it dies. When it dies, get another one."

A cautious homeowner's Reddit post about their hesitation to replace their 12-year-old water heater before it dies has boiled over into a passionate debate online.

The post on r/HomeImprovement posed the question of whether it is smarter to preemptively replace an aging water heater or wait until it fails.

Commenters chimed in with dozens of anecdotes, differing philosophies, and hard-earned lessons.

"Just run it till it dies. When it dies, get another one. No need to spend the money or waste a perfectly working water heater," one top commenter said.

"It could be costing you money and replacing it now would avoid the problem of it going in the middle of winter or another inconvenient time," another user countered.

Amid the conversation, several users suggested that if you're replacing a water heater anyway, switching to a heat pump water heater is worth considering.

These models use electricity to move heat from the surrounding air into the water. According to the Department of Energy, they are about two to three times more efficient than traditional units.

The Inflation Reduction Act also provides up to $2,000 in federal tax credits and, in many states, additional point-of-sale rebates up to $1,750 for homeowners who upgrade to qualifying heat pump water heaters.

These incentives can make an energy-efficient switch easier, but they may not be available forever. While changes to the IRA would require congressional action, President Donald Trump has openly stated his intent to repeal clean energy subsidies.

That's why acting sooner rather than later could save homeowners thousands of dollars in both upfront costs and long-term energy bills.

If your water heater is over 10 years old, now might be the right time to start planning, even if you're not ready to replace it tomorrow. As one commenter stated: "They never stop working at a convenient time."

