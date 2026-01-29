New homeowner 'shocked' after getting hit with $18,000 quote for small house's HVAC upgrade: 'Is that ... normal?'

When you're hit with an astronomical estimate, sometimes you don't know what to do.

One person detailed their experience in r/homeowners, writing: "New homeowner. 930sqft. Company wants $18,000 to replace 25-year-old furnace and add A/C unit. Is that... normal? I was expecting like $8k max, so I'm pretty shocked."

Heating and cooling costs account for 43% of the average utility bill in the United States, according to the Department of Energy. Even worse, homeowners waste hundreds of dollars each year because of drafts, air leaks, and outdated systems.

So, it stands to reason that upgrading your furnace or air conditioner is sure to pay off in the long run. This Redditor, however, was in a predicament. Sure, it's expensive to get something new, but the cost to heat and cool less than 1,000 square feet shouldn't approach the price of a new car.





It's a good thing there are plenty of resources available.

TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning options. It can even help you save 50% on energy bills with a new, efficient system. Upgrading to a heat pump or other unit gives you the technology to reduce your energy usage and sidestep rising energy prices.

Commenters urged the poster to get other estimates, and many advised obtaining three quotes.

"I just got the HVAC replaced on ~2k square feet," one person wrote. "Quote one: $18k. Quote two: $14k. Quote three: $9k. All for the same level of equipment, same work. All companies with a long operating history, and tons of positive reviews.

"Advice to OP: find a small local shop. If they have ads, you don't want them. That's where you save money."

Echoing other recommendations, someone else said, "For less than a thousand square feet, maybe look into a ductless mini split."

