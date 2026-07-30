In California's Central Valley, a $40 million farmworker housing project will add 54 apartments

"They deserve quality, affordable houses right here in this community."

A new affordable housing development in southeast Fresno, California, aims to bring some relief to the workers there who help feed the country.

Ventura Family Apartments is slated to add 54 residences for farmworker families in a development valued at $40 million by late 2027, The Fresno Bee reported.

"These are families whose work is essential to our city and our region," District 5 City Councilmember Brandon Vang said at the groundbreaking ceremony on July 24. "They deserve quality, affordable houses right here in this community."

What happened?

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project took place last Friday, hosted by Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Vang, and the development team at Ventura Family Apartments.

Residents who qualify for the apartments will fall within roughly 30% to 60% of the area's median income, which is up to $97,100, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

The 54-unit property is planned with 16 one-bedroom apartments, along with 19 two-bedroom and 19 three-bedroom homes. There will also be a community center that will be publicly accessible for neighborhood members who don't live in the apartments.

Why does it matter?

In California's Central Valley, agricultural workers are essential to the regional economy and the national food supply, yet many still face major barriers to finding stable, affordable housing. That mismatch can create daily challenges for families, from long commutes and overcrowded living situations to difficulty staying close to schools, jobs and community services.

Housing designed specifically for farmworker households can help ease some of that strain.

Speaking at the event, Vang recalled doing field work as a student and said he wants young people growing up there to have the chance to chase their ambitions.

What's being done?

In this case, Fresno's housing trust fund is helping move the project forward, while Integrated Community Development is overseeing development of the site. Construction timelines currently point to the apartments being finished by the end of 2027.

Dyer also said on Friday that the city of Fresno anticipates starting work on seven more affordable housing developments before year's end.

New income-restricted housing does not open overnight, but city-backed developments can gradually expand options for families who have been priced out of the market.

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