Appliance expert exposes the actual HVAC problems leaving homeowners in the cold: 'You've probably heard a few … horror stories'

An appliance expert took to YouTube to help reassure uncertain HVAC buyers about the benefits of heat pumps.

YouTube channel Heat Geek (@heatgeek) shared a video extolling the virtues of heat pumps while explaining why they may not work for everyone.

When asked about the most common heat pump mistakes, the presenter explained that "you've probably heard a few heat pump horror stories: cold rooms, sky-high bills, systems that just don't work." However, she quickly notes that those issues aren't the heat pumps' fault. Instead, they're down to "bad design, bad controls, or a bad installer."

She explains that installers often put in radiators that are too big, which can drive up energy costs and the cost of your installation. She also cautions against using a company that doesn't design your system to fit your space, swaps out a gas heater for a heat pump, and warns against using any installer who skips a heat loss scan.





Choosing a heat pump system can feel daunting, but it's a great way to efficiently heat and cool your home while saving big on your energy bills each month.

