Homeowner shocked after HVAC tech sends him $25,000 quote for basic AC replacement: 'Is it really [$15k] labor for two days' work?'

One homeowner experienced an incredible case of sticker shock when they solicited quotes for an air conditioner replacement.

They explained the situation in a post shared on the r/HVACAdvice Reddit forum: "I've got two 3-ton traditional air handler/condenser (R22) systems that I want to replace. No changes to ductwork, install location/electrical needed. Google says I can buy 3-ton packages from a range of manufacturers for ~4k. Call it 5k with 50ft lineset.

"So why am I getting quotes of 25K from multiple installers? Is it really 15K labor for two days' work?"

Upgrading your HVAC equipment is an excellent way to save money on your utility bills since you can choose a more efficient system. With TCD's HVAC Explorer to help you understand your options, you can save up to 50% on your energy bills.

However, a $15,000 markup won't help with the goal of saving money.

Commenters agreed that the charges were excessive and likely due to the large companies involved.

"Look for smaller companies/techs," one user said. "If you only work with big companies, they have a huge markup; someone's gotta pay for that advertising, after all."

