Washington drone shots reveal a front lawn reborn as a raised-bed food garden

"You can also see how I lost all my hair in 5 years."

Aerial before-and-after photos of a vegetable garden are making the rounds online after viewers were impressed by its stunning transformation.

What happened?

One Washington gardener's drone photos gave Reddit users a vivid look at what can happen when a front yard is turned into a food garden rather than left as a plain lawn.

The before-and-after comparison shows a more useful and arguably more beautiful way to use the space right outside a home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post was made on Reddit's r/vegetablegardening community, where it showed a top-down comparison of the same yard over a five-year period.

What was once a mostly open patch of grass now appears packed with raised beds, pathways, and productive greenery.

In the post, the original poster wrote, "Here is a top down from 2021 vs Today. Excuse the mess around the garden. You can also see how I lost all my hair in 5 years."

They later added that the images were taken by drone and joked that it "Nearly crashed tonight taking them."

Despite how full the garden looks from above, the gardener wrote that its upkeep was fairly limited. Their routine consists of cleaning up the beds in late winter, working bone/blood meal and compost into the soil in early spring, planting, and then pulling weeds during daily walks through the space.

As for the construction of the vegetable garden, the gardener said they preferred using wavy metal raised beds to wooden ones. They also noted that peppers perform particularly well in smaller troughs because the soil stays warmer.

Why does it matter?

The post reflects a growing shift away from traditional lawns and toward edible landscaping. A front-yard vegetable garden can do more than look impressive. It can help households save money on produce, provide fresher and often better-tasting food, and make it easier to harvest ingredients just steps from the door.

Gardening can also support physical and mental health. Even light tasks such as planting, weeding, watering, and walking the beds can add movement to a daily routine, while time outside has been linked to lower stress and improved mood.

Plus, replacing part of a lawn with food-producing beds can reduce the water, fertilizer, and mowing often associated with turf grass, while giving homeowners a more practical use for their space.

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