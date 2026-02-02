Homeowner vents frustrations after seeing final result of 'fishy' $2,000 HVAC repair job: 'Does this sound like I'm being strung along?'

"You already know you need to use a different company."

One homeowner was deeply frustrated when they felt like they were being "strung along" by an HVAC repair company over a series of ineffective air conditioner fixes.

They posted seeking help in the r/HVACAdvice subreddit. "I've already spent over $2,000 with one HVAC company on repairs," they explained. "... This sounds fishy to me. … Does this sound like I'm being strung along?"

The original poster recounted a ridiculous series of repair visits and ineffective attempts at correcting the problem.

"The first two times they came out, they misdiagnosed the problem," they said. "The second job they did was 'free,' since they admitted their first attempt was wrong. Since then, they've replaced the coil and added refrigerant. Now my system is once again struggling to keep up with the heat of the day, and the technician today told me I need a new compressor at full price.





"I pushed back, but he explained that based on their readings it's a 'normal chain of events' to start with the coil, and then if that doesn't fix it, move on to the compressor." This didn't sound right to the original poster. "Is it actually standard practice to replace the coil first and then the compressor if problems continue?" they asked.

After spending thousands of dollars on maintenance for an air conditioner and still not having a working unit, the original poster could be forgiven for throwing up their hands and buying a replacement.

Upgrading your HVAC system is an effective way to save money on your utility bills — and that can even be true if you have a relatively new system.

Commenters disagreed on solutions, but they all agreed that the tech was wrong and that this wasn't normal. "You already know you need to use a different company," said one user bluntly.

