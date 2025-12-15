Homeowner vents frustrations after basic AC maintenance turns into suspicious $20,000 quote: 'I feel very gaslit and lied to'

If there's a takeaway, it's this: don't let immediate sales pressure dictate what your home needs.

A routine AC maintenance call turned into a jaw-dropping bill. One homeowner's story from the r/hvacadvice subreddit had many readers shaking their heads in disbelief.

It started as a simple check-up on a roughly 20-year-old AC system in a small townhouse. But the situation blew up when the technician flagged a long list of problems. The original poster said they included a "big refrigerant leak and massive restriction in refrigerant lines" and "extremely high amp draw."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP said the tech insisted that the whole system needed to be replaced. Then came the price tag: $20,000. The contractor did dangle a same-day "discount" to shave a couple thousand off if the homeowner signed immediately.

The poster later added: "I feel very [gaslit] and lied to."





The sentiment echoed among Reddit users. Many urged the OP to get a second and third opinion before committing.

For readers and homeowners, this is a cautionary tale.

A service call meant to fix something minor, a clogged drain, ended with a proposed full-system overhaul and a five-figure quote. If your AC seems old or underperforming, it can pay to pause, take a breath, and explore other contractors and options. If you are conscious about environmental and financial impact, there are other options.

Upgrading your HVAC system is often one of the easiest ways to lower your utility bills and protect yourself from rising energy prices. If you're curious about these options, TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you compare systems. It can help you find a new HVAC or heat pump that could cut your energy bills by up to 50%.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

It also connects you with trusted partners like Palmetto, which offers energy-efficient systems with $0-down installations. Other perks include payments as low as $99/month, 12 years of free maintenance, and the potential to lower your lifetime costs.

For even bigger savings, pairing an HVAC upgrade with solar through TCD's Solar Explorer is worth exploring. You can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades through the free Palmetto Home App.

One Reddit user joked, "A good method you can tell when an AC guy is lying: their lips move."

If there's a takeaway from this story, it's this: don't let immediate sales pressure dictate what your home needs.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



