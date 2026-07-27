Texas deputies seize 18 dogs left to fend for themselves in feces-filled cages

Bexar County, Texas, officials say 18 dogs were taken from a property after investigators alleged they were abandoned in filthy and unsafe conditions when their owner left the state.

KSAT 12 News reported that deputies and animal control officers made the discovery Monday morning at a property in far southwest Bexar County, where some dogs were confined in waste-filled cages or kennels, and others were tethered.

What happened?

According to KSAT 12 News, the sheriff's office was alerted by a Sunday call. The caller reportedly said the dogs' owner had left Texas weeks earlier and left the animals behind without supervision.

Officials said 18 dogs had been removed from the property by Monday. A deputy at the scene told KSAT 12 News that some of the dogs seemed to be malnourished.

Authorities said the animals were being kept in unsanitary enclosures or were otherwise restrained without proper care. KSAT 12 News reported that the sheriff's office said all of the dogs had flea and tick infestations.

KSAT reported that this property had also been investigated previously for another animal neglect case. The site was linked to a 2023 case involving 80 animals from what was described by Sheriff Javier Salazar as a "puppy mill."

Why does it matter?

Animal neglect cases should be treated seriously as they can quickly become life-threatening. Dogs left without regular food, clean water, shelter, and veterinary care can suffer from dehydration, disease, infections, parasite infestations, and severe stress.

Unsanitary conditions can also create public health concerns and a poor quality of life that pets shouldn't have to suffer through. Fleas and ticks can spread disease, while cages packed with waste can expose animals — and sometimes nearby people — to harmful bacteria and other health hazards.

Cases involving repeated complaints or multiple seizures may point to failures in oversight, enforcement, or responsible pet ownership. When large numbers of animals are involved, local shelters and animal control systems can also face added pressure as they work to house, evaluate, and treat rescued pets.

What's being done?

KSAT 12 News reported that Bexar County Animal Control has taken custody of the dogs and is expected to evaluate and treat them.

Once animals are in protective custody, officials can begin documenting their condition and determining what longer-term care they may need. Depending on what they find, that can include treatment for malnourishment, parasite removal, vaccinations, wound care, and behavioral support.

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