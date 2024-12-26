Homeowners transform dilapidated horse stables into gorgeous home — and it has some remarkable features

"Sitting at our kitchen table with the lights low, watching the sun go down with a glass of wine in hand is magical."

Meet Oli and Kadisha Lewis-Roberts, who turned an old bus depot that had been used as horse stables into one of the U.K.'s most energy-efficient homes, reported the Sunday Times. Their story shows how smart building choices can create both comfort and savings.

The couple's interest in super-efficient buildings started in Switzerland, where they lived in homes that stayed cozy through harsh winters thanks to triple insulation and glazing. After returning to England, they spotted potential in a muddy two-acre field with an abandoned bus depot.

Their new home tackles a key issue: typical houses waste vast amounts of energy through poor insulation and air leaks. The Lewis-Roberts solved this by building to the strict Passivhaus standard, which makes homes 20 times more airtight and uses walls with triple the regular insulation.

The benefits are clear: their home needs 90% less energy for heating than regular buildings. With 32 solar panels and superior insulation, they generate most of their own power. The filtered ventilation system has even improved Oli's asthma.

While the build cost £1.5 million ($1.9 million), smart choices kept expenses down. Instead of paying £60,000 ($75,000) for specialty wood cladding, the couple spent six weeks doing it themselves. The investment looks sound — their home is now worth £1.8 million ($2.3 million).

The 4,434-square-foot house includes five bedrooms with bathrooms, offices, a gym, and an outdoor cooking area inspired by Swiss indoor-outdoor living. Even their cats benefit from a specialized airtight cat flap.

"Sitting at our kitchen table with the lights low, watching the sun go down with a glass of wine in hand is magical," Kadisha says. "Seeing deer in the morning and owls at night — these moments make it special."

Their success adds to a growing trend: the U.K. government plans to build 300,000 low-energy homes yearly. The Lewis-Roberts prove that making both planet-friendly and people-friendly homes is the smart way forward.

