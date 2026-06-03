Energy experts break down the '5 levels of home backup power' as outages increase across US

Power outages are no longer just an inconvenience. When the grid goes down, refrigerators, heating and cooling, Wi-Fi, and even critical medical equipment can go offline.

That reality is growing interest in home battery systems, as energy experts say there are now more ways than ever to keep homes powered during blackouts, from simple portable units to solar-charged, whole-home setups.

The solar and battery experts at EnergySage recently broke down the five levels of home backup power, each geared to different budgets and living situations as outages become more frequent and disruptive.

Level 1 is a basic portable power station, which functions like an oversized battery bank. These systems can keep essentials such as laptops, routers, lights, and even a refrigerator running for a limited time.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

They generally cost about $500 to $1,500 and do not require installation, making them a practical option for renters or anyone who wants backup power without a major home upgrade.

However, as power outages and rising energy costs become a concern, many homeowners are looking for more expansive options. To learn about the best battery backup and solar systems available based on your home and budget, check out EnergySage's marketplace for quick installation quotes from vetted installers.

Level 2, a step up in technology, is a plug-and-play battery that charges when electricity is cheapest and provides backup power during outages. EnergySage experts pointed to products such as Pila, which offer some of the benefits of a full home battery system without the permits, extensive installation, or high upfront costs.

Level 3 is an EV. Although it may come as a surprise to some homeowners, certain EV models can serve as backup batteries through bidirectional charging. EVs in general can help save drivers money by dodging expensive prices at the pump, and they can be a vital energy tool if a grid ever goes down.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Level 4 is a whole-home battery system, such as a Tesla Powerwall, paired with solar panels. This setup provides the greatest energy independence, helping you keep the lights on during outages while lowering utility bills by storing solar energy and reducing reliance on expensive peak-rate electricity.

Level 5, according to EnergySage, is participation in a virtual power plant. When you install a home battery, you're not just storing energy for your own use — you're becoming part of a larger network that can send your excess energy back to the grid. This is primarily when you have solar panels that can generate more than you're both using and able to store for backup.

As more households add batteries, solar panels, and EVs, they can collectively form a virtual power plant that helps support the grid during periods of high demand. That means you benefit from greater energy resilience and savings, while your community benefits from a more stable and less strained energy system.

Some energy experts expect to one day see millions of vehicles providing virtual power plant abilities across the world — especially electric school buses when they are not in service.

If you're curious about a home battery upgrade, take a look at EnergySage's free energy storage resources to get competitive estimates from local contractors.

In California, solar-plus-battery systems may save roughly $21,000 to $44,000 more in avoided electricity costs than solar alone, EnergySage explained.

More and more homeowners are recognizing these potential savings with home battery installations jumped 132% from 2024 to 2025.

Whether you opt for a whole-home solar-plus-battery system or are just wanting to shop around, EnergySage's solar marketplace is a great free resource to understand the best options for your home. Homeowners who work with EnergySage experts can save up to $10,000 on the cost of installations and purchases.

EnergySage even offers a helpful mapping tool that shows, on a state-by-state level, the average cost of a home solar system and offers details about local incentives. It ensures you lock in the best price possible for your clean energy upgrade.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.