Nonprofit celebrates major milestone after building 3D-printed home: 'Today is a monumental day'

As home prices continue to rise, organizations are working together to develop affordable housing solutions.

In Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, new 3D printing technology is changing how builders construct homes. StateCollege.com reported that Pennsylvania will be gaining its first 3D-printed home, a project resulting from a partnership among Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County, the State College-based construction technology company XHAB 3D, and the Centre County Housing and Land Trust.

XHAB 3D developed the printer used to construct the home's walls. Thanks to its "specialized nozzle," the 3D printer can shape materials into precise layers. This allows the team to construct the home's walls using the printer directly on site.

"Today is a monumental day for affordable housing in Centre County and across the Commonwealth," Habitat Executive Director Stephanie Fost told StateCollege.com. "By embracing 3D printing technology through our partnership with XHAB 3D, we are pioneering a faster, more efficient path to building safe, affordable and durable homes."

The team has plans to finish construction on the home by early summer 2026. While the 3D printer has helped jump-start the initial building process, there will still be a need for hands-on work to complete tasks, such as painting, landscaping, and framing.

Thinking ahead, 3D printing technology offers a cost-effective and sustainable method for constructing homes. Reducing the total costs of the building process also helps to decrease the final price of the finished home, offering more affordable housing options for communities.

From an environmental perspective, using 3D printers during the construction process has multiple benefits. Some of these include reducing waste, reducing the total energy used throughout the building process, utilizing recycled materials, and minimizing the project's environmental footprint. Since 3D printers are more precise, they ultimately minimize waste.

"It's a small step, but a significant one," Fost told StateCollege.com. "Technology like this could help us lower construction costs, address workforce shortages and ultimately make homeownership attainable for more families."

