Renter breaks down monthly expenses after moving into 3D-printed home: 'I'm lucky'

They shared in another video how 3D-printed houses are made.

A renter in Austin, Texas, moved into a 3D-printed home and answered a burning question: How much does it really cost? The renter, 3dprintedhouselifestyle (@3dprintedhouselifestyle), shared their monthly expenses in a video on TikTok.

#3dprinting #3d #house #homemade #livingmybestlife #price #cost #howmuch ♬ original sound - Chicanotok @3dprintedhouselifestyle I answered the all time question. How much is a 3D printed home? I moved into a 3D printed home because it is affordable community living. I live with 3 other strangers. I rent my room for $650 rent and $50 utilities. When I was looking for other places to rent most for a minimum of $1,100k in my area, and that's JUST RENT. I'm lucky that utilities are so low due to the home using solar energy☀️If I were to buy the 4 bedroom house with 3 bath it would be $423k and regular home with the same layout in my area and same square footage (2100 sq ft) is at $575k. I got bullied into telling y'all this information. My living situation and reasons for living here are complicated but I'm willing to speak more on it if y'all genuinely want to know more :)- Source: Zillow the regular home was the same square footage and built the same year as my home, 5 min away, and same layout #3dprintedhouse

The TikToker explained that they moved into the 3D-printed home for affordability. "I only pay $700 [per month], and that covers rent and utilities," they said. "I'm lucky that utilities are so low due to the home using solar energy."

The renter shared in the caption that they live in the home with three other people and pay $650 for a room, while their share of the utility costs is $50 per month.

They said that if they were to purchase the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, the cost would be $423,000. A comparable home with a similar layout in their area is going for $575,000.

The renter shared in another video how 3D-printed houses are made. The homes are built using large-scale 3D printers that lay down materials, such as concrete. The renter said these builds take less than three weeks, and the material is designed to resist water, mold, pests, and extreme weather. Some 3D-printed homes can be built in less than a day.

In a city like Austin, where temperatures can get as high as 100 degrees during the summer, having lower utility bills can really pay off. In another video, the renter detailed how the house's central air conditioning is powered by solar energy, and the insulation helps keep in the cold air. They confessed that maintaining airflow throughout the house isn't the easiest, but they use a fan and keep the window open to assist.

Beyond the individual monetary savings, 3D-printed homes represent a lower carbon footprint overall. Compared to traditional builds, they produce less construction waste and use fewer pollution-heavy materials.

If you love the home you're in but want to reduce costs, installing solar panels can reduce your energy bills — potentially to $0 — and help the environment. Don't know where to start? EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and can save you up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Living in a 3D-printed home might sound futuristic, but the savings are real. If you want to stay put in your home, adding solar panels could be a smart way to cut costs and live a little greener.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.