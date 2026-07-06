She bought a 1960s mini oven at a yard sale, then realized it still heats up with light bulbs

"We should bake something together."

A tiny thrifted throwback is drawing big attention online after a content creator revealed that a 1960s mini oven she picked up at a community yard sale still powers on — and heats up using light bulbs.

What happened?

In a TikTok post, content creator Linda (@linder_surprise) shared a vintage Suzy Homemaker mini toy oven that she bought for $25.

Early in the clip, the seller agrees after the creator asks: "Would you do $25 for that?"

"I went to a community yard sale today, and I picked up the cutest mini oven from the 1960s," Linda says.

According to the creator, the previous owner said her parents had bought her the oven new when she was around 5 or 6 years old.

To emphasize how small it is, she holds up her hand next to the oven and says, "For a size comparison, this is my hand. So tiny and cute."

Linda says the wild part is that the toy still functions: "It's hilarious. It actually works."

She explains that the oven is "powered and heated by light bulbs," noting that older bulbs could get hot enough to cook food.

Why does it matter?

Buying secondhand can help shoppers save money on everyday items, but it can also lead to unusual, collectible, or even valuable finds at steep discounts.

In this case, a $25 purchase became a piece of nostalgia that still functions decades later.

Reusing older items keeps perfectly usable products out of landfills and can reduce demand for newly manufactured goods, which often require more raw materials and energy.

Linda suggested she may eventually test it out, saying: "We should bake something together."

Before that, though, she says it "does need a little cleaning" and that she would "probably have to replace those light bulbs once I clean everything up."

What are people saying?

The reaction combined curiosity with nostalgia, with one viewer asking, "Can it actually work??" and another writing: "This is so nostalgic."

Other commenters wanted to see the oven used.

"I would love to see what you make with this," one person wrote, while another added: "Bring me back !!!!"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.