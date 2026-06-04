After days of hecklers and flaming protest art, Zuckerberg's superyacht quietly slips into Elliott Bay

A quieter setting has not made the spectacle — or the questions surrounding it — disappear.

Mark Zuckerberg's massive superyacht has left Seattle's Lake Union. But a quieter setting has not made the spectacle — or the questions surrounding it — disappear after the vessel drew gawkers, hecklers, and inspired flaming protest art.

After spending several days moored on Lake Union, Zuckerberg's 387-foot yacht, Launchpad, passed back through the Ballard Locks early Sunday before stopping in nearby Elliott Bay, according to GeekWire.

The vessel has remained there for more than 24 hours and is now anchored near Pier 90, where its support ship, Wingman, has been tied up since arriving last week.

The yacht's appearance quickly became a local talking point.

Much of the criticism centered on the contrast between the floating display of luxury and Meta's recent announcement that it would eliminate nearly 1,400 jobs in Washington state — roughly one-fifth of its local workforce — as part of approximately 8,000 job cuts across the company.

Despite the attention, the purpose of the yacht's visit remains unclear.

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Neither Meta nor Zuckerberg has publicly explained why Launchpad is in Seattle, though online speculation has flourished.

Some observers have suggested a possible connection to upcoming FIFA World Cup-related activities, with Seattle set to host several matches and the United States scheduled to face Australia at Lumen Field on June 19.

The visit has also renewed discussion about the environmental impact of superyachts.

These vessels are frequently criticized for their substantial carbon footprints, high fuel consumption, and resource-intensive operations.

In addition to pollution generated by the yachts themselves, support vessels, helicopters, and extensive onboard amenities can further increase their environmental impact.

Marine advocates have also raised concerns about how large vessels can affect coastal ecosystems through noise pollution, air and water pollution, and increased traffic in sensitive marine areas.

While Launchpad's Seattle stopover could be short-lived, the yacht's presence has sparked a broader conversation about wealth, corporate responsibility, and the environmental costs associated with some of the world's most luxurious forms of travel.

For now, the massive vessel remains in Elliott Bay, continuing to attract attention from curious residents and visitors alike.

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