"I firmly believe that our products convince with quality and performance."

Chinese electric vehicle maker Zeekr is entering Germany with an ambitious pitch, saying that its cars deserve to be mentioned alongside BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The claim highlights a larger change in the industry: Chinese automakers that once had little global weight are now emerging as serious EV rivals.

What happened?

Germany is a key part of Zeekr's European growth plan. Autoblog reported that the company expects to have sales locations in five German metro areas by the end of the year: Hamburg, Düsseldorf/Cologne, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich. Europe chief Lothar Schupet has described the brand's vehicles as true premium products. Schupet's view carries particular weight because he spent 23 years at BMW.

European customers can already buy multiple Zeekr models, including the 001, X, 7X, and 7GT. The 7GT stands out as an all-electric shooting brake that can recharge from 10% to 80% in 13 minutes.

At the outset, the company is concentrating on fleet customers and wants to partner with dealers that already sell established premium brands.

Why does it matter?

More competition in the EV market can mean better options for drivers and more pressure on legacy automakers to improve charging speed, features, and price. Chinese brands such as BYD and Zeekr are helping accelerate that shift in Europe, where EV adoption is already high, and buyers are closely comparing new offerings.

Electric vehicles can save owners money on fuel costs, and they typically require less routine maintenance than gas-powered cars because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

For anyone interested in upgrading their vehicle, this guide has a section on making your next car an EV.

Fast charging is another major selling point. A model that can restore most of its battery in minutes can make road trips and daily driving much easier. Charging at home is also usually much cheaper than relying on public chargers. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home chargers.

What are people saying?

Zeekr is not expected to enter the U.S. anytime soon, but its expansion into Germany is another sign of how quickly the global EV market is changing.

Schupet's message was unequivocal. "I firmly believe that our products convince with quality and performance," he said, per Autoblog. "In my opinion, we are on par with all premium manufacturers."

That kind of confidence extends beyond Zeekr. BYD has already overtaken Tesla in battery-electric vehicle sales and has even said it could become the world's largest automaker by 2030.

Zeekr's push into Germany suggests those once-unthinkable claims are getting harder to dismiss.

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