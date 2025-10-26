Mining giant hit with $80 billion lawsuit after shocking disaster: 'Immediate danger to human, animal and plant life'

A major environmental disaster in Zambia has brought renewed attention to the harmful practices of global mining corporations.

In February 2025, a waste pit at a copper mine operated by Sino-Metals Leach Zambia collapsed, releasing millions of gallons of highly acidic toxic sludge laced with heavy metals into nearby rivers and communities.

Despite mounting evidence of harm, the company — a subsidiary of China Nonferrous Mining — has downplayed the event, calling it a "partial tailings leakage" with no "significant impact," according to Inside Climate News.

What's happened?

The spill, reportedly one of the worst environmental disasters in Zambia this year, contaminated waterways with lead, arsenic, uranium, and other toxic substances. The sludge killed fish, poisoned water sources, and left people dealing with serious health problems, including skin rashes, blood in urine, breathing issues, and even coughing up blood.

At an August 7 press conference, Zambian officials said pH levels had normalized in affected waterways, "concentrations of heavy metals are steadily decreasing," and "the immediate danger to human, animal and plant life has been averted," per Inside Climate News. But two other assessments strongly disagreed.

A leaked report by the company's own consultant described the scene in stark terms. According to Inside Climate News, the firm warned of "extremely hazardous substances" in impacted land and riverbanks that put communities downstream "at serious risk of developing birth defects, cancers, liver and lung disease, heart conditions, and other chronic illnesses."

That same consultant also said the spill was 30 times larger than the company initially reported. They were later fired, allegedly over a contractual issue.

In response, a lawsuit filed on behalf of residents in September demanded $80 billion for remediation and long-term recovery, as well as $200 million in emergency relief for impacted communities.

Why is this concerning?

Tailings dams like the one that collapsed are supposed to be built to last 10,000 years due to the extreme toxicity of the waste they store.

But when companies cut corners, the consequences are devastating and long-lasting, especially for communities with no access to clean water, safe farmland, nor proper healthcare.

Residents have been left with no choice but to keep using contaminated water and eating polluted crops. Many have reported sleepless nights and rising anxiety about how they'll afford medical care for growing health problems, per Inside Climate News.

What's being done about it?

The lawsuit is a major step toward holding Sino-Metals accountable. A second legal challenge is also in the works, seeking $10 billion for long-term support. Meanwhile, Zambian officials are assessing the damage and may push for further compensation.

For now, community members and advocates are pushing back, demanding safe cleanup efforts, fair compensation, and stronger protections against corporate harm.

