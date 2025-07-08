YSL takes important step to combat major industry issue with new product launch: 'This isn't just a fleeting trend'

Not only is YSL Beauty's perfume trending on TikTok as one of the hottest scents, but it's also on trend for its refillable perfume bottles that reduce packaging and include more product.

But in an interview with The Cool Down, YSL Beauty's Global Sustainability and Scientific Director Caroline Nègre says the brand's push for more sustainable beauty products is more than just a trend.

"We consistently hear a clear and compelling message from our consumers regarding the importance of more sustainable products," she said, citing a NielsenIQ survey that shows 78% of consumers express interest in buying more sustainable options.

"This isn't just a fleeting trend; it's a deep-seated demand for products that align with their values and contribute to a healthier planet," she added. "[Consumers] seek transparency, responsible sourcing, and innovative solutions that minimize waste."

As a luxury brand founded in France, YSL Beauty has been focused on sustainability for over a decade. And these days, Nègre told us it's more than that: "Sustainability is no longer an option, but an absolute necessity, and we need to continue driving and building a collective shift to that end."

We spoke to Nègre about those refillable products and the philosophy that "true luxury must be responsible and forward-thinking."

So hot right now: refillable perfume

"Reducing plastic packaging and scaling our refill programs are absolute priorities," Nègre told The Cool Down.

YSL Beauty now offers refillable options for three of its most iconic fragrances, including Libre Eau de Parfum (the No. 2 fragrance worldwide), Y Eau de Parfum, and Myslf Eau de Parfum.

Most of the top luxury beauty brands are adopting the refillable trend as well, offering refills for the beautiful glass bottles the perfumes are sold in. Many of those refills are slightly more expensive than buying them new, but they include more of the product — sometimes up to 5 ounces more, which is a lot when it comes to high-quality perfume.

One of the biggest challenges for companies pushing refillable products has been changing customer behavior.

"We aim, through our campaigns, to showcase these benefits directly, demonstrating how choosing a refill can significantly reduce environmental impact — for instance, a 100ml refill of Libre Eau de Parfum can save up to 58% glass, 59% plastic, and 42% cardboard compared to repurchasing standard packaging," Nègre said.

YSL Beauty recently participated in World Refill Day (#jointherefillmovement), where "we joined forces with our consumers to change habits and reduce impact," she said.

YSL Beauty's journey to skincare refills began in 2019 with the launch of its Pure Shots line of anti-aging products. "This was a pivotal step for us," she explained.

"Every time a Pure Shots Night Reboot Serum is refilled, we're able to save 95% of the plastic compared to purchasing a new one. This demonstrates the tangible environmental benefits of these programs, and we're continuously exploring how to expand this model across our portfolio."

The brand also offers refills for its Rouge Pur Couture Nu Muse Lipstick, which YSL reports helps to save 92% of the total metal weight and 68% of the total plastic weight.

YSL Beauty's journey to sustainability

"What I believe truly sets us apart is how deeply our commitment to positive change is woven into the brand's identity — a legacy that truly stems from Monsieur Yves Saint Laurent's visionary spirit," Nègre explained.

"We firmly believe that true luxury is synonymous with desirability and responsibility," she said. "We are focused on continuing to create products that are not only desirable and highly performing, but also profoundly positive in their impact."

The brand's approach is grounded in a company-wide corporate sustainability responsibility program called "Change the Rules, Change the Future."

"We've made tangible commitments and are actively implementing concrete steps across several key pillars: supporting local communities, engaging in significant nature restoration projects, addressing social issues like contributing to curb violence against women, and, of course, systematically working to reduce our environmental impact across our value chain," Nègre explained.

"We are committed to a more sustainable future and believe that nature is the future of beauty," she said. When it comes to using cleaner ingredients in its products, Nègre says the team plans to accelerate innovation and "continuously work towards more natural products without compromising safety or performance."

As part of that goal, YSL Beauty sources ingredients from the Ourika Community Gardens, an open-air lab in Morocco with over 200 botanical species that is cared for by a community of 32 local women. All of the brand's makeup and personal care products and some of the fragrances contain at least one ingredient from these gardens, Nègre said. And YSL Pure Shots Night Reboot Serum boasts a 96% natural-origin formula.

YSL Beauty also has a global partnership with Re:wild to restore and protect 100,000 hectares of biodiversity hotspots by 2030 (roughly 247,000 acres), with a focus on eight global conservation sites in the Bahamas, Canada, Colombia, Haiti, Indonesia, the Caribbean, Madagascar, and Morocco. To date, YSL Beauty told The Cool Down it has restored 50,950 hectares (around 125,900 acres) of endangered ecosystems and planted 710,000 trees globally since 2017.

Additionally, YSL Beauty is part of the L'Oreal Group, the world's largest cosmetics company, with an ambitious goal to make 100% of its products "eco-designed" by 2030.

An insider's look at sustainability

Nègre has been in the beauty space for over 20 years as an expert in cosmetology, biology, and botanicals, with a master's degree in biotechnology engineering. She founded the Scientific Advisory Board that led to the launch of Pure Shots skincare and has led YSL Beauty's global corporate sustainability and responsibility program.

She sees herself as a "catalyst" in the transformation of a brand like YSL Beauty, which she said "isn't an overnight feat; it demands consistency, a clear long-term vision, and more importantly, a collective commitment from everyone involved. It's this collaborative journey towards a shared, better future that truly energizes me."

What gives her hope, despite political challenges and some companies backpedaling on their sustainability commitments?

"The ability to evolve our iconic products for a new era, without ever compromising their essence, truly fills me with confidence," she said. "What constitutes perhaps my greatest source of hope is that there is a growing recognition for this across our industry and among our consumers … It's incredibly motivating to be part of an evolution where small, consistent steps lead to significant, lasting change."

Favorite sustainable product right now?

Nègre doesn't hesitate: "LIBRE Eau de Parfum! It's genuinely my favorite, and not just because it's an iconic fragrance," she said.

"What truly resonates with me is that it perfectly embodies our commitment to sustainability through its refillable format. I'm actually a personal testament to its success, as I've already gone through three refills for my own bottle! This really highlights how effortless and impactful the refill journey can be for our consumers, seamlessly integrating sustainability into their daily routine."

