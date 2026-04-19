YouTube will start showing fewer ads during livestreams after wave of complaints

It's good news for viewers that they won't get the best moments of their livestreams marred by plugs.

YouTube is making changes after conceding that too many ads disrupt the "collective vibe" of livestreams.

9To5Google broke down a series of new features designed to minimize ad breaks on livestream videos under different circumstances. YouTube rolled out the four changes in an official blog post, with the middle two drawing the most intrigue.

First up is a mechanism that will reward users who support creators by purchasing a Super Chat, Super Sticker, or gift. Creators, via a new YouTube feature, will "thank them right away" by granting them ad-free moments immediately following their transaction.

For the rest of the masses, there are now safeguards against ads popping up during the most inopportune moments of livestreams.

"There are those moments when the entire chat explodes with energy," the blog post stated. "To protect that collective vibe, our system now recognizes when Live Chat engagement is at its peak and automatically holds back ads for everyone."

This is an important step for YouTube. 9To5Google pointed out that there was backlash after users reported the prevalence of 90-second, unskippable ad breaks.

While YouTube called this a bug and said it was fixed, these changes make it clear that the livestream experience will have limited safeguards.

An appropriate follow-up question is: If peak engagement is off-limits, then when will YouTube determine ads should appear?

While the answer is unclear, 9To5Google reported in 2025 that the company's artificial intelligence bot, Gemini, is being deployed to toss in ads directly after "peak points."

It's not a bad guess that livestreams will receive the same treatment, and viewers can expect an ad break after engagement tails off within a stream.

The duration and skippability of these ad-free moments, as well as their frequency during livestreams, remain uncertain. It appears that the update is already operational, per 9To5Google.

No matter how the situation shakes out, it's good news for viewers that they won't get the best moments of their livestreams marred by plugs. Nor will they be served ads after showing support for their favorite creators.

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