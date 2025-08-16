Water company hit with massive fine after toxic mistake kills countless fish: 'This wouldn't have happened if proper checks had taken place'

"This pollution was not caused by an unforeseen event or extreme weather."

Eight years ago, Yorkshire Water was found to have poisoned fish and aquatic life via releases of tainted water in the Ingbirchworth Dike near Barnsley, England, the Manchester Evening News reported. Now, after investigation and long deliberation, the water company has been fined £865,000 ($1.2 million) for the offense.

What's happening?

The Ingbirchworth Dike connects two reservoirs, the Ingbirchworth and Scout Dike reservoirs. For 27 days in 2017, Ingbirchworth Water Treatment Works illegally released about a million liters of highly chlorinated water into the dike every day.

"This pollution was not caused by an unforeseen event or extreme weather," said Jacqui Tootill, water industry regulation manager for the Environment Agency in Yorkshire, per the Evening News. "The systems were simply not robust enough, and this wouldn't have happened if proper checks had taken place. We expect full compliance from water companies and are committed to taking robust enforcement action where we see serious breaches. We're pleased Yorkshire Water has now been dealt with by the courts following our investigation."

Why is the release of chlorinated water important?

Chlorine may not sound like a major problem; it is the chemical used to keep swimming pools clean, after all. But it works in that role because it's highly toxic to aquatic life, including everything from microbes to fish. That's good when you want to condition a small amount of water but not good when the water is meant to contain an ecosystem.

In this case, the Environment Agency found 434 dead fish in one area in one day after the Barnsley Trout Club reported the problem Nov. 26, 2017. Officials said the actual death toll was almost certainly much higher.

What's being done about the illegal dumping?

Yorkshire Water was ordered to pay the £865,000 fine, plus costs of £34,979.79 and a victim surcharge of £170. The company has invested in renovations and monitoring to prevent future issues.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Similar cases have also drawn scrutiny and fines.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.