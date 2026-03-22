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Man shares eye-watering cost of running $6 million superyacht: 'I'm breaking the bank'

"4k a month for just insurance."

by Misty Layne
Superyachts come with exorbitant price tags, but purchasing the boat isn't the only cost associated with these overly large playgrounds for the wealthy.

Photo Credit: YouTube

Superyachts come with exorbitant price tags, but purchasing the boat isn't the only cost associated with these overly large playgrounds for the wealthy. 

Along with the initial price of the boat, yacht owners also need to factor in the yearly costs of running one, costs that one man broke down in a YouTube video, according to SupercarBlondie

YouTuber Ben Mallah (@BenMallah) posted a video showing off his new yacht and shared just how much it costs to maintain it per year. 

In the video, he explained: "We bought us a new boat ... But to operate this big papa, you got to be prepared to spend some money. Cuz right now, I'm breaking the bank, baby."

He then detailed everything one needs to take care of on a yacht. Just a few of the expenses include dock fees, hiring a captain, hiring cleaning crews, fuel costs, keeping the lights on, insurance, and any repairs that come up. 

Overall, Mallah stated that annual expenses likely total about 10% of the yacht's purchase price. 

While Mallah's yacht cost about $6 million, it's actually on the smaller, less expensive side of the yacht scale, as it isn't uncommon for superyachts to run as much as $600 million or more. However, being on the smaller side doesn't negate the environmental damage this kind of boat causes.

Mallah shared in the video that refueling his yacht costs about $12,500. Larger yachts cost even more, though, with one billionaire spending at least half a million on fuel to power his boat. 

The constant burning of diesel fuel creates significant air pollution. In fact, out of the approximately 5,396 superyachts in the world, the top 300 of these ships are responsible for generating roughly 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide yearly, making them one of the worst polluters on the planet.

Additionally, yachts pollute the oceans by dumping wastewater into them, harming marine life of all kinds. They also generate enough noise and light pollution to disturb not only marine life but also people onshore and contribute significantly to plastic waste. 

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As for Mallah's boat, many YouTubers were big fans, but some people were shocked by the cost breakdown, especially the insurance costs. 

"4k a month for just insurance is insane. Insurance companies are the real wealth makers, "one YouTuber wrote.

Another person added, "That insurance is just too much right now so I guess I'm keeping my kayak a little bit longer."

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