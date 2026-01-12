Passerby raises concern after photographing shocking sight at US dock: 'Happens more often than one would think'

It's jarring to think about.

A series of photos posted to Reddit show a yacht engulfed in smoke at a busy U.S. marina. The aftermath is just as unsettling as the blaze itself.

Shared to Reddit's r/Miami community, the image captures a vessel partially submerged at the dock after catching fire at Miami Beach Marina. It prompted concern about how often these incidents happen and what they leave behind.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



In the photos, thick smoke rises from the burned hull as the boat tilts backward, its remains slowly slipping beneath the surface. It's jarring to think about, and not just because of the massive price tag on these yachts.

When boats burn or sink at docks, they can leak fuel, oil, melted plastics, and battery materials directly into surrounding waters.

Part of the risk comes down to how boats are built and powered. According to BoatMart, "a large majority of those fires are caused by a failed voltage regulator or the wiring attached to it."

Add increasingly complex onboard systems, and lithium-ion batteries for electronics and auxiliary power, and the danger rises.

Those batteries are efficient and powerful, but they come with real fire risks. Lithium-ion batteries have been linked to intense, difficult-to-extinguish fires on land.

Those fires include the fires that swept through Los Angeles County in January 2025. When lithium-ion batteries burn, they create a lot of air pollution, which endangers people's health.

While these boats aren't as environmentally damaging as massive superyachts, fires like this still pose serious threats. Burning fiberglass, wiring, plastics, fuel, and batteries can contaminate water and harm marine life long after the flames are out. The remains can also eventually make their way into food sources and people's bodies.

That's why regular electrical inspections, safer battery storage, and stricter marina safety standards matter for everyone sharing the water.

In regard to this incident, one commenter stated, "Happens more often than one would think."

Another summed up the broader concern: "That sucks man. Sucks for the water quality too I bet."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.