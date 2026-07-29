Xpeng recalls 33,473 X9s after front air spring leaks threaten handling

Leaned to one side or sagged across the body, and sometimes could not be driven normally.

Xpeng is recalling 33,473 X9 electric multipurpose vehicles in China after a defect in the front air spring system increased the risk of leaks, warning lights, and, in extreme cases, reduced handling.

What happened?

The recall is scheduled to start August 28 and applies to X9 vehicles manufactured from August 8, 2023, to August 11, 2025, according to CnEVPost.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation said production-process fluctuations left some recalled vehicles with front air springs that do not seal as well as intended.

Before the recall, X9 owners in Chongqing had reported problems during weather that reportedly reached about 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Drivers said their vehicles experienced air suspension leaks, leaned to one side or sagged across the body, and sometimes could not be driven normally.

Roughly a week before the recall, Xpeng apologized after saying some X9 users had failures in "extreme scenarios such as high temperatures" and offering its "deep apologies."

Even so, some consumers questioned why the company had not moved sooner with a recall.

Why does it matter?

The X9 is Xpeng's flagship MPV, a model built to carry multiple passengers in comfort.

A suspension-related defect directly affects stability and usability, especially in extreme weather.

The regulator said prolonged use in hot, humid conditions can cause those front air springs to leak gradually. That can set off a warning light and text alerts, and in more serious cases, it can affect handling and create a safety risk.

What's being done?

For vehicles included in the action, Xpeng said it will replace the front air spring strut assemblies with improved versions at no charge.

Some vehicles already have the updated parts and will not need another repair.

Earlier, the company said it would extend the X9's front air spring system warranty to eight years or 99,400 miles.

That warranty covers the front air spring strut assemblies, the air supply unit, the air supply unit solenoid valve box, and the air tank, and it stays in effect even if the vehicle changes owners.

The X9 remains a major model for Xpeng, and cumulative deliveries had exceeded 60,000 units as of June 25.

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