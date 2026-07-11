'We must reset Xbox': The division's biggest shake-up in 25 years cuts 3,200 jobs

Thousands of jobs are being eliminated at Microsoft's Xbox unit as the company says its gaming business needs a fundamental reset, in what executives describe as the division's biggest shake-up in 25 years.

What happened?

According to Deadline, Xbox is cutting 3,200 employees, with 1,600 of those layoffs taking effect immediately and the rest unfolding over the remainder of fiscal 2027. In informing staff on Monday, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma called the move "the most significant restructure" in the gaming brand's 25-year history.

Sharma said the cuts equal roughly 20% of Xbox's workforce and that four game studios will also be leaving the division. The reduction is part of 4,800 layoffs across Microsoft overall, making the shake-up far larger than a typical departmental reduction.

The tone of Sharma's memo to employees was unambiguous. "We must reset Xbox," she wrote, adding, "Our business today is not healthy."

According to Sharma, the division kept expanding its teams and spending while pushing Game Pass, multi-platform releases, and a broader content lineup. She wrote that those efforts "did not grow at the pace we expected" and also pointed to what she described as "the most severe hardware crisis in its history."

Why does it matter?

The layoffs leave thousands of workers facing sudden uncertainty around income, health benefits, and career stability, all while being told that years of weak growth and lower margins helped drive the decision.

Sharma, as reported by Deadline, said Xbox's margins are roughly three to 10 times lower than those of its rivals.

"I recognize that a year-long restructuring creates additional challenges," Sharma wrote, adding that it was not possible to make all the changes at once.

Layoffs on this scale can lead to delayed projects, fewer creative risks, and a more cautious industry overall. As large publishers pull back, studios may shift toward safer franchises, subscription models, and cross-platform strategies.

What's being done?

Microsoft says it is trying to streamline Xbox. Sharma announced a chief operating officer role for Helen Chiang, a longtime gaming executive who has spent nearly two decades with the unit. The company also signaled that it plans to simplify how it handles investment and development internally.

Other leadership changes are underway as well. Dave McCarthy, a 17-year company veteran, is retiring, and the restructuring follows a management shuffle last February that ended Phil Spencer's 38-year Microsoft career and 12-year run overseeing Xbox.

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