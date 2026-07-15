Wyoming to enforce property tax cap for now, as lawsuit over its legality moves ahead

A higher-priced home could end up taxed on a lower value than a less expensive one.

Wyoming homeowners and local governments just got more clarity in a complicated property tax dispute.

A court-approved temporary arrangement will keep Wyoming's residential property tax cap in use while judges weigh whether the policy complies with the state constitution.

What happened?

According to WyoFile, as reported by Wyoming News, Laramie County District Court Judge Nathaniel Hibben signed off Thursday on an interim deal between the governor's office and the State Board of Equalization to keep the state's tax system running during the lawsuit.

The case began in June, when Gov. Mark Gordon sued after the board said disparities tied to the 4% residential tax cap prevented it from certifying those property tax assessments. A district court then ordered the board to keep using the cap for the time being. The board responded with a countersuit.

In the court filing, the two sides said the agreement "is a pragmatic accommodation to allow this matter to proceed to a final merits determination without delay and with minimal disruption to property tax administration."

Homeowners will continue to see the cap applied while the legal challenge proceeds, unless a court rules otherwise.

Why does it matter?

This fight affects more than state procedure. Residential property taxes pay for basic public functions like K-12 schools, roads, sewers, and law enforcement.

County officials had warned that without a stopgap plan, the uncertainty could disrupt tax administration and even require assessors to rework 2026 valuations. The filing stated that continued uncertainty could affect "county assessment processes, Department of Revenue administration, taxpayer expectations, and orderly implementation of property taxes."

A major issue in the lawsuit is whether the cap produces equal treatment. The Board of Equalization's June report found "thousands of value 'inversions' in each county," where a higher-priced home could end up taxed at a lower value than a less expensive one.

Wyoming's constitution calls for uniform taxation, leaving state officials to weigh homeowner tax relief against the need for a consistent assessment system.

What's being done?

To prevent more immediate upheaval, Gordon's office and the board have agreed to keep the cap in place while the courts sort out the larger dispute.

Still, the legal battle is far from settled. The filing makes clear neither side is giving up its position on the broader constitutional issues. It says, "By entering into this stipulation, neither Party admits any fact, legal conclusion, element required for preliminary injunctive relief, or entitlement to final relief."

Under the agreement, the board can continue to note it is following a court directive even as it preserves its objections on constitutional grounds. The temporary deal also means a hearing set for Monday won't be needed.

A permanent resolution remains down the road and could depend on additional rulings, including a possible appeal to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

"It certainly gives us some relief out of some of the confusion," Converse County official Dixie Huxtable told WyoFile. "Hopefully we will have a decision before we get into next year's final evaluations, which we don't start doing those till January, February of next year."

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