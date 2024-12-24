Small business in rural area taps into unconventional solution to preserve community: 'Our biggest inspiration is … our kids'

Rick Gilliland and Cody Wood never thought they'd become homebuilders. But with housing prices soaring and essential workers struggling, they decided to tackle the problem in a way no one else in Livingston, Montana, was doing — by building compact, sustainable homes, as reported by KBZK.

"I would say our biggest inspiration is, frankly, our kids," Cody said in the interview. "And the reality is our kids aren't really going to be able to stay in this community as they get ready to launch," Cody added.

Rick and Cody started Woodland Ridge Tiny Home Crafters in 2020 to help families stay in their communities. Their tiny homes, priced between $90,000 and $150,000, meet the needs of downsizers and businesses needing workforce housing.

Allison Smith, a Red Lodge resident, was one of their first clients. Facing a local housing crisis, she purchased a duplex tiny home to support workers like teachers and restaurant staff.

"Maintaining our ranchland and farmland is ideal for a rural community, but also to make the community walkable," she told KBZK. Her investment has already helped stabilize the economy while preserving the town's character.

But for Rick and Cody, this is about more than housing — it's about creating whole neighborhoods that preserve Montana's ranches and farmlands while connecting residents to each other.

"By communities, I don't just mean a site," Rick said. "But a full community where you can feel like you're a part of what's going on around you."

From helping single mothers afford a home, to providing much-needed workforce housing, Rick and Cody's work has transformed lives.

A testimonial from their website highlights, "Working with Cody, Rick, and Jeremy to build my custom-made tiny home was quite literally a dream come true. Not only are they the only certified builders in the state of Montana but their expert craftsmanship is next to none."

Their journey shows how small, thoughtful solutions can create lasting change for both people and the planet. Their homes are designed with sustainability in mind, using eco-friendly materials and layouts that reduce energy consumption.

Woodland Ridge follows a similar approach to Habitat for Humanity's all-electric community in Minnesota, addressing housing needs with sustainable and affordable solutions.

More and more businesses are coming up with creative solutions for housing and sustainability, and supporting eco-friendly initiatives is a simple way to make a difference.

Looking ahead, Rick and Cody hope to inspire other communities to rethink housing solutions. Park Local Development Corporation said in an Instagram post about Woodland Ridge's mission, "Growing up or growing old doesn't have to mean losing a support system to housing costs."

