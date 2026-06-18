Wisconsin utility dispute centers on who pays for power infrastructure for AI data centers

"The greater risk to ratepayers, the more reason to have a high standard for financial security requirements."

A new dispute is unfolding in Wisconsin over who should bear the financial risk of supplying power to massive AI data centers.

What happened?

The fight centers on a June 10 filing from We Energies, which wants the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to reconsider credit-rating rules tied to its new "very large customer" rate for data centers, as the Wisconsin Watch reported.

When the PSC approved that rate in April, it required data center customers to cover the cost of any new generation built specifically for them. It also added protections meant to keep existing utility customers from being stuck with those expenses.

Among those protections is a financial security requirement for developers whose credit rating falls below A-. It uses features like cash backing or credit lines.

Because Oracle carries a BBB rating — still investment grade, but below the PSC's A- threshold — its role alongside OpenAI and Vantage in the Port Washington campus puts it under that stricter standard.

As a result, the Oracle subsidiary associated with the project would need to provide more than $100 million per year in security in order to receive service from We Energies.

Why does it matter?

If utilities build major new power infrastructure for energy-intensive data centers and a developer later runs into financial trouble, regulators want to prevent those costs from being passed on to households and small businesses through higher electric bills.

The dispute reflects the growing relationship between AI and the electric grid. AI can help utilities forecast demand, strengthen grid reliability, and improve the integration of cleaner energy sources.

At the same time, the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure brings trade-offs, including massive electricity and water consumption, cybersecurity concerns, and the possibility that communities could face higher utility costs if projects move ahead faster than protections can keep pace.

We Energies said the current threshold is too strict for companies that still qualify as investment grade.

As relayed by the Watch, the utility said in a filing, "If the Commission does not reopen its decision on this issue, the implications for Wisconsin would be significant and limit the ability of numerous investment-grade companies to invest in Wisconsin."

What are people saying?

We Energies' attorneys also argued that the risk is low. The Watch reported that they wrote, "Tens of billions of dollars in Oracle's value would need to be destroyed before creditors and counterparties, such as Wisconsin Electric and its other customers, could experience losses."

Others are not persuaded.

Union of Concerned Scientists energy analyst Maria Chavez said Meta's arrangement with another Wisconsin utility is not a perfect comparison. As relayed by the Watch, Chavez stated that Meta isn't "specifically asking for extra generation capacity assets to be added."

And, as Chavez put it, "The greater risk to ratepayers, the more reason to have a high standard for financial security requirements."

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