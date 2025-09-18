Crypto billionaire twins pump funds into concerning new project: 'Plenty of cash'

"It's great that you're on our side."

Cryptocurrency billionaires Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss are reinvesting some of their fortunes in a political organization that will help them make even more money by backing Republican politicians who support cryptocurrency, Politico reported.

The new political action committee, called the Digital Freedom Fund, is a departure from their previous political donations.

While earlier efforts were also aimed at strengthening cryptocurrency in the United States and reducing regulations on the industry, the PAC that the Winklevoss twins previously supported, Fairshake, was aimed at politicians on both sides of the aisle. This time, they say they're specifically looking for Donald Trump supporters.

The Digital Freedom Fund "will identify and support champions of President Trump's crypto agenda in primary races and the midterm elections" starting in 2026, Tyler Winklevoss said on social media platform X.

The Winklevoss twins have donated $21 million to the new PAC, on top of the millions they already gave to Fairshake. They hope to prevent the Democrats from overturning Republican majorities in Congress this election cycle.

Trump has responded enthusiastically to their endorsement, according to Politico, saying, "They've got the look, they've got the genius, got plenty of cash. It's great that you're on our side."

But what seems like clear good news for Republicans in government is murkier for the rest of America.

Cryptocurrency comes with a lot of downsides, including an incredible strain on our electric grid and water resources. The resulting pollution is bad for people and the environment, and while less-polluting alternatives are in the works and the industry is increasingly adopting sustainable energy sources, many who are concerned about the future of the planet tend to look askance at cryptocurrency.

A push to decrease regulations on this industry is essentially a push for more pollution, higher power bills, and more unrestrained water usage in a time of frequent drought.

You may not have millions to donate to a political campaign, but you can make your voice heard by voting for candidates who support climate-friendly legislation — plenty of environmentally friendly initiatives have bipartisan support — as well as talking to your friends and family about environmental issues. That's the best way to start pushing back against these kinds of billionaire-backed political efforts.

