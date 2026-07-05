Southern California wildfire betting site sparks arson fears as blazes spread

"You can't predict fire, but you can trade on it."

As wildfires threaten communities across the United States, a new betting platform is trying to turn that danger into a market.

Wyldfyre, the website centered on wildfire risk, is raising alarms that disaster speculation would give people financial incentives to commit arson.

What's happening?

According to a report from Futurism, Wyldfyre markets itself as the only standalone prediction market dedicated entirely to wildfire risks, and its trading focuses on the odds that fires will affect specific counties, cities, and regions.

Prediction-market platforms are already facing increased scrutiny over which real-world events should become bets, and now Wyldfyre appears to be stoking these concerns.

The company says each area is "priced in real time" using satellite information, live data from first responders, and crowd-based forecasting. On its homepage, it adds: "You can't predict fire, but you can trade on it."

The platform currently offers simulated bets rather than real-money gambling, but the concept has still raised concerns. These wagers are tied not to a sports score or election result, but to a fast-moving disaster that can destroy homes, force evacuations, and kill.

Why does it matter?

In fire-prone areas, wildfire danger is not hypothetical. Families across the West regularly have to flee fast-moving blazes, and each new fire can bring property loss, smoke-filled air, disrupted work and school, and lengthy recovery periods.

Critics say the central problem is the incentive this kind of market could create. If people stand to profit when a blaze starts in a particular place, the platform is no longer just measuring risk; it could reward behavior that makes that outcome happen.

The concern also fits into a broader online gambling boom. Even when platforms frame betting as entertainment, their rapid growth has sparked questions about predatory design, nonstop advertising, financial losses, and how easy it has become to place real-time wagers on increasingly sensitive events.

A U.S. Forest Service spokesperson told High Country News, "Systems that tie financial gain to wildfire outcomes risk encouraging misuse, including arson, and are not compatible with our mission."

What's being done?

Wyldfyre says it is only offering simulated trading for now, meaning users are not currently getting direct cash payouts from wildfire outcomes through the platform, per Futurism.

Regulators, companies, and the public are still sorting out where prediction markets should draw the line. Futurism noted that more mainstream services such as Kalshi have avoided wildfire bets as scrutiny has grown.

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